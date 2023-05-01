St. Marys on Friday hosted the Ray Kovar Invitational Track meet with several area schools competing.
The host girls were second and the boys third.
Wabaunsee's Payton Wurtz again led the way in individual gold medals, picking up three – 200m, 400m, and 1600m. However, Lady Bear freshman Jolenna Wingerter also grabbed two individual firsts – 100m and long jump – plus shared a piece of the 4x100m gold.
Several other athletes claimed individual gold medals at the meet: St. Marys' Alex Lamberson in the 300m hurdles; as well as the boys and girls 4x100m and 4x400m relays; Rock Creek – Ambree Portelli, high jump, Brynne Kvasnica, pole vault, Trevor Christensen, pole vault, and Yanci Spiller, triple jump; and, rounding out the local haul of gold medals was Wamego's Harper Lull, high jump, and Hayes Rickstrew, 1600m.
St. Marys Girls
• 100m – Jolenna Wingerter, 1st, 13.18; Guin McCann, 2nd, 13.9.
• 100m H – Halle Kincaid, 4th, 19.1; Isabelle McCann, 7th, 19.47.
• 300m H – I McCann, 2nd, 51.65; Kincaid, 5th, 57.42; Sarah Lett, 6th, 57.83.
• 4x100m – Diop, Wingerter, G. McCann, Isabel Hurla, 1st, 53.57.
• 4x400m – Hayden Heim, G McCann, I McCann, Wingerter, 1st, 4:24.06.
• Shot Put – Cyelah Jackson, 14th, 25'11”; Claire Foster, 17th, 25'8: Kaylee Parrett, 29th, 20'8.5”.
• Discus – Claire Foster, 6th, 89'4”; Jackson, 24th, 71'5”; Faith Dern, 36th, 56'6”.
• Javelin – Kiera Thomas, 12th, 76'11”; Foster, 23rd, 66'2”; Elizabeth Trausch, 27th, 47'4”.
• Long Jump – Wingerter, 1st, 16'4.25”; Diop, 3rd, 15'2.5”; Heim, 6th, 14'9.5”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 2nd, 32'2”; Breanna Brees, 7th, 29'8”; Addison Rabe, 10th, 28'8.75”.
St. Marys Boys
• 100m – Korleone Holz, 2nd, 12.12; Brenden Griffin, 11th, 13.06.
• 200m – Kanon VanSickle, 9th, 26.2; Kyler Holz, 16th, 28.32.
• 400m – Eric Passilas-Potts, 10th, 1:02.56; Coleton DeLong, 14th, 1:03.76; Patrick Griffin, 19th, 1:12.53.
• 800m – Thomas Beck, 14th 2:31.15; Peyton Poppelreiter, 15th, 2:34.8.
• 3200m – Tug Wilson, 6th, 5:16.81; Isaac Gonzalez, 11th, 5:44.93; Josh Henderson, 16th, 6:15.28.
• 110 H – Alex Lamberson, 2nd, 17.02.
• 300m H – Lamberson, 1st, 42.71; Shane Herrington, 6th, 47.46; Gonzalez, 10th, 51.7.
• 4x100m – “A”, Keller Hurla, Cyprian Jackson, Korleone Holtz, Mekhi Ketter, 1st, 45.68; “B”, 2nd, 47.48; “C”, 12th, 53.07.
• 4x400m – “A”, 1st, 3:43.39; “B”, 5th, 3:56.45; “C”, 8th, 4:05.
• 4x800m – “A”, 4th, 9:27.81; “B”, 6th, 10:21.54.
• Shot Put – Josh Deiter, 3rd, 50;; Benedict McCarthy, 14th, 36'11.5”; Zach Bush, 20th, 34'.
• Discus – Deiter, 6th, 137'10”; Jake Fields, 12th, 108'9”; Brayden Hager, 17th, 100'3”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 3rd, 145'8”; Jackson, 11th, 128'9”; B Griffin, 13th, 126'7”.
• High Jump – Zach Sommars, T-5th, 5'4”.
• Pole Vault – Layne DeLong, 2nd, 11'6”.
• Long Jump – Ketter, 3rd, 19'; B Griffin, 8th, 10'4.5”; Kyler Holz, 18th, 16'1.5”.
• Triple Jump – Abrah Huaracha, 5th, 39'3.5”; Korleone Holz, 6th 38'1.25”; Sommars, 7th, 37'9”.
Rock Creek Girls
• 200m – Ambree Portelli, 2nd, 28.28; Messiah Brown, 22nd, 36.22.
• 400m – Kyra Nippert, 4th, 1:06.93.
• 100m H – Brown, 11th, 22.16.
• Shot Put – Briley Griffin, 4th, 30'6.75”; Savannah Montgomery, 6th, 28'8.75”.
• Discus – Montgomery, 4th, 97'2”; Griffin, 5th, 92'; Zola Christensen, 34th, 61'9”.
• Javelin – Christensen, 6th, 86'6”.
• High Jump – Portelli, 1st, 5'2”.
• Pole vault – Brynne Kvasnica, 1st, 8'.
• Long Jump – Kvasnica, 5th, 15'.
• Triple Jump – Shelby Bissen, 3rd, 32'1.25”.
Rock Creek Boys
• 100m – Adyson Westgate 4th, 12.33; Dawson Rankin, 6th, 12.57.
• 400m – David Wilkinson, 2nd, 55.16
• 800m – Wilkinson, 17th, 2:21.57.
• 110 H – Jose Prado, 5th, 19.07; Karson Toburen, 7th, 20.83; Corbin Montenegro, 8th, 20.92.
• 300m – Prado, 2nd, 43.42; C Montenegro, 8th, 50.04.
• 4x400m – Prado, Toburen, Carter Wilkens, Wilkinson, 3rd, 3:47.85.
• Shot Put – Malachi Bell, 6th, 43'2”; Kody Howard, 12th, 38'1”; Alexis Prado, 29th, 28'5”.
• Discus – Howard, 11th, 113'8”; Alex Thiemann, 13th, 107'5”.
• Javelin – Thiemann, 4th, 143'4”; Howard, 10th, 131'; Trevor Christensen, 19th, 117'3”.
• High Jump – Elijah Bell, 2nd, 5'8”; Koyer Portelli, Toburen, T-9th, 5'.
• Pole Vault – Christensen, 1st, 12'; Portelli, 10th, 8'.
• Long Jump – E Bell, 5th, 18'9”; Dawson Rankin, 7th, 18'2”; C Montenegro, 14th, 16'8.75”.
• Triple Jump – Yanci Spiller, 1st, 41'7”; Christensen, 8th, 37'6.5”; Lane Griffin, 14th, 33'9”.
Rossville Girls
• 100m – Rebecca Hersh, 16th, 15.94.
• 200m – Hersh, 16th, 32.47.
• 800m – Kinsley Kufahl, 5th, 3:00.65.
• 1600m – Kufahl, 11th, 6:38.08; Giulia Caldart, 12th, 6:42.06.
• 100m H – Ean Haynes, 10th, 20.29.
• Shot Put – Kellyn Foster, 13th, 26'5”; Sarah Gay, 25th, 22'; Paige Fairbanks, 26th, 21'9.75”.
• Discus – Lilly Miller, 16th, 79'3”; Foster, 19th, 76'5”; Claire Bergman, 35th, 56'11”.
• Javelin – Miller, 15th, 71'8”; Quinlin Gentry, 21st, 67'8”; Jaymee Woodward, 26th, 62'10”.
• Long Jump – Haynes, 16th, 12'7”; Miller, 17th, 12'4.5”.
Rossville Boys
• 100m – Bryce McGraw, 13th 13.17; Caleb Broxterman, 15th, 13.49; Wade Twombly, 16th, 13.55.
• 200m – McGraw, 7th, 25.71; Twomby, 10th, 26.39.
• 400m – William Browning, 12th, 1:03.32.
• 1600m – Mason Broce, 7th, 5:20.86; Torin Culbertson, 15th, 6:10.82.
• 3200m – Dalton Verschlden, 6th, 12:05.02; Wyatt Carey, 7th, 12:38.13.
• 4x100m – McGraw, C Broxterman, Kameron Badura, Mahki Jackson, 8th, 49.43.
• Shot Put – John McGrath, 27th, 30'4”; Michael Broxterman, 28th, 28'8”; Eden Thompson, 34th, 26'3”.
• Discus – M Broxterman, 15th, 106'10”; Caleb Lehman, 27th, 76'6”.
• Javelin – Mason Broce, 20th, 109'4”; Lehman, 31st, 76'9”; McGrath, 32nd, 70'.
• Long Jump – Kameron Badura, 4th, 18'10”; Jackson, 11th, 18'1”; Ayden Crosswhite, 16th, 16'6.5”.
• Triple Jump – C Broxterman, 15th, 33'8”; Alexander Mattia, 16th, 33'4.25”.
Wamego Girls
• 100m – Paige Freidline, 12th, 15.03; Jayda Smith, 14th, 15.53; Dallas Frazier-Brown, 15th, 15.58.
• 200m – Smith, 15th, 32.08.
• 800m – Sophia Hellman, 4th, 2:59.7.
• 1600m – Elsie Rickstrew, 4th, 6:02.87; Katherine Shea, 8th, 6:29.15; Molly Zachgo, 15th, 7:05.38.
• 3200m – Rickstrew, 4th, 13:04.62; Shea, 8th, 13:51.8.
• 100m H – Haley Mullinax, 9th, 19.77.
• 300m H – Mullinax, 9th, 59.44.
• Shot Put – Alexa Fulmer, 11th, 25'5”; Kyra Grant, 16th, 25'8.5”.
• Discus – Nora Bosse, 26th, 69'6”; Jaci Brown, 29th, 65'11”.
• Javelin – Addison Denney, 9th, 79'5”; Fulmer, 13th, 74'3”; Brown, 16th, 71'3”.
• Pole Vault – Hellman, 3rd, 7'; Frazier-Brown, 4th, 6'6”.
• Long Jump – Smith, 15th, 12'7.75”.
• Triple Jump – Alexis Hecht, 4th, 31'8”.
Wamego Boys
• 100m – Harper Lull, 5th, 12.57; Jukka Roth, 10th, 12.95; Michael Murphy, 14th, 13.28.
• 200m – Josh Pugh, 12th, 26.43; Justin Booth, 15th, 27.85.
• 400m – Booth, 11th, 1:02.88; Joey Doza, 13th, 1:03.32.
• 800m – Alec Hupe, 4th, 2:17.98; Isaac Ibendahl, 5th, 2:17.44.
• 1600m – Hayes Rickstrew, 1st, 4:56.42; I Ibendahl, 3rd, 4:58.5.
• 3200m – Boden Fultz, 3rd, 11:41.33.
• 300m H – Ethan Ibendahl, 7th, 49.16; Layton Burgess, 11th, 1:02.99.
• 4x100m – Pugh, Zyrain Frizzell, Murphy, Roth, 4th, 47.89.
• 4x400m – E Ibendhal, Tony Shea, Doza, Booth, 6th, 3:59.96.
• 4x800m – Rickstrew, Hupe, Fultz, Shea, 2nd, 9:20.19.
• Shot Put – Ariston Gamino, 15th, 36'10”; Josh Flanigan, 17th, 36'8”; Roman Eveland, 21st, 32'8”.
• Discus – Gamino, 9th, 118'3”; Flanigan, 18th, 97'3”; Carter McCune, 23rd, 84'2”.
• Javelin – Mason Flerlage, 17th, 118'7”; Shea, 19th, 113'2”; McCune, 30th, 81'1”.
• High Jump – Lull, 1st, 6'.
• Pole Vault – Doza, 4th, 10'; Fultz, 7th, 9'.
• Long Jump – Lull, 2nd, 19'2”.
Wabaunsee Girls
• 100m – Kennedy Weisshaar, 11th, 13'7”; Sophia Castillo, 3rd.
• 200m – Payton Wurtz, 1st, 28.92; Danielle Murphy, 18th, 32.94.
• 400m – Wurtz, 1st, 1:01.92; Alexus Ford, 3rd, 1:06.7; Castillo, 6th, 1:11.17.
• 1600m – Wurtz, 1st, 5:22.79; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 3rd, 5:48.72.
• 3200m – Stuhlsatz, 2nd, 12:38.29.
• 100m H – Murphy, 8th, 19.5.
• 4x100m – Castillo, Jenna Donaldson,, Murphy, Isabel Stuhlsatz, 4th, 56.15.
• Shot Put – Aubrey Imthurn, 3rd, 21'4.75”; Baylie Tharman, 24th, 22'3.5”.
• Discus – Imthurn, 11th, 82'11”; Ava Huske, 14th, 81'10”; Elise Ford, 30th, 65'5”.
• Javelin – Huske, 4th, 90'2”; Ford, 20th, 68'.
Wabaunsee Boys
• 100m – Shawn Moser, 18th, 13.74.
• 200m – Connor Strait, 13th, 27.12.
• 800m – Matthew Vanstory, 16th, 2:35.79; Ethan McGhee, 20th, 3:26.16.
• 3200m – Rhett Parry, 4th, 11:43.51.
• 4x800m – McGhee, Moser, Parry, James Poulter, 5th, 10:17.56.
• Shot Put – Blake Murphy, 18th, 36'6”; Tate Deever, 23rd, 32'4”.
• Discus – Deever, 20th, 95'5”; Murphy, 24th, 81'7”; Jackson Frey, 30th, 72'1”.
• Javelin – Deever, 21st, 99'2”; Frey, 27th, 92'; Conner Silva, 29th, 87'11”.
• High Jump – Strait, 8th, 5'4”.
• Long Jump – Moser, 22nd, 15'2.25”; McGhee, 26th, 12'.25”.
• Triple Jump – Strait, 11th, 35'3.25”; McGhee, 19th, 26'3”.
Team Scores
• Girls – Osage City, 1st, 108; St. Marys, 2nd, 81; Wabaunsee, 3rd, 67; Doniphan West, 4th, 63; Rock Creek, 5th, 52; Sabetha, 6th, 41; Jeff West, 7th, 32; Wamego, 8th, 26; Silver Lake, 9th, 23; Northern Heights, 10th, 17; Cornerstone, 11th, 15; Herington, 12th, 10; Rossville, 13th, 2.
• Boys – Osage city, 1st, 97.5; Sabetha, 2nd, 97; St. Marys, 3rd, 83.5; Wamego, 4th, 68; Rock Creek, 5th, 64; Atchison Co., 6th, 34; Cornerstone, 7th, 32; Doniphan West, 8th, 21; Norther Heights, 9th, 18; Herington, 10th, 10; Silver Lake, 11th, 7; Wabaunsee, 12th, 6; Rossville, Jeff West, T-13th, 5.