St. Marys advances to state Nov 18, 2022 The St. Marys Bears started off their season by defeating defending state champions Rossville, and worked their way to a state berth of their own, as they defeated Centralia 46-16 Friday night.St. Marys, now 10-2, will take on Inman (11-1) in the 1A State Championship, which will be played at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Fort Hays State University.