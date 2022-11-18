The St. Marys Bears started off their season by defeating defending state champions Rossville, and worked their way to a state berth of their own, as they defeated Centralia 46-16 Friday night.

St. Marys, now 10-2, will take on Inman (11-1) in the 1A State Championship, which will be played at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Fort Hays State University.