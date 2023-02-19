Wamego and Rock Creek traveled Saturday to the regional wrestling tournament held in McPherson with six Raiders earning a ticket to next weekend's 4A State Tournament.

Raider Thomas McIntrye came out on top as the regional champion in the 150 weight class. Also making state were Wamego's Knox Karnowski, 3rd, 126; Jake Meyer, 3rd, 190; Harry Costa, 106, 4th; Tayke Weber, 4th, 144; and Brody Oviatt, 4th, 157.