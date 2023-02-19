Wamego and Rock Creek traveled Saturday to the regional wrestling tournament held in McPherson with six Raiders earning a ticket to next weekend's 4A State Tournament.
Raider Thomas McIntrye came out on top as the regional champion in the 150 weight class. Also making state were Wamego's Knox Karnowski, 3rd, 126; Jake Meyer, 3rd, 190; Harry Costa, 106, 4th; Tayke Weber, 4th, 144; and Brody Oviatt, 4th, 157.
As a team, the Raiders were sixth and the Mustangs, 14th.
The Raider state wrestlers will begin their journey Friday at Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Team Scores
Abilene (AB), 1st, 154.5; Clay Center (CC), 2nd, 153; Concordia (CON), 3rd, 146; Scott Community (SC), 4th, 129.5; Colby (COL), 5th, 119.5; Wamego (WAM), 6th, 115; Buhler (BUH), 7th, 110.5; Marysville (MAR), 8th, 92.5; Goodland (GDL), 9th, 84; McPherson (MCP), 10th, 77; Smoky Valley (SV), 11th, 51; Chapman (CH), 12th, 28; Hesston (HES), 13th, 26; Rock Creek (RC), 14th, 25.5; Nickerson (NIC), 15th, 20.
Rock Creek Results
• 113 – Zach Dye. Pinned by Tayven Wilson, MAR; bye; pinned by Ashton Dooley, CON.
• 132 – Jacob Harmon. Lost to Trevin Steele, WAM, 13-4; pinned by Brock Burgess, MCP.
• 144 – Declan McKinney. Bye; lost to Tucker Cell, AB, 18-2; pinned by Andrew Young, SV.
• 157 – Aidan McKinney. Defeated Bergun Kindel, CON, 16-0; pinned by Kyan Ensign, GDL; pinned Gavin Stambaugh, SV; Carter Wassenberg, MAR; pinned by Cooper Reves, MCP.
• 165 – Nick Allen. Pinned by Talon Conrad, WAM; defeated Landen Hays, NIC, 16-10; pinned by Landon Thompson, MCP.
• 175 – Wade Rottinghaus. Pinned by Tucker Jackson, CC; bye; pinned Alerek Van Kleeck, NIC; lost to Gannon Couture, WAM, 10-0.
• 215 – Cooper Bittle. Pinned Austin Savoy, BUH; pinned by Tanner Gooden, SC; pinned Max Johnson, CON; defeated Hayuden Artung, HES; pinned by Dakota Slupianek, MAR.
• 285 – Danny Parker. Pinned by Michael Ashland, CON; pinned Gavin Runyon, AB; pinned by Angel Lazo, GDL.
Wamego Results
• 106 – Harry Costa, 4th, state qualifier. Bye; lost to Gage Taylor, AB, 7-3; bye; pinned Deonte Crain, SV; defeated Trenton Frank, SC, 6-1; lost to Gage Taylor, AB, 10-2.
• 113 – Hayden Wolfe. Bye; pinned by Evan Fry, SC; bye; pinned by Braxton Withington, COL.
• 120 – Zaylund Lee. Lost to Waylon Ricker, SC, 14-0; bye; lost to Simon Salcido, COL, 5-0.
• 126 – Knox Karnowski, 3rd, state qualifier. Pinned Jarret Rose, MAR, Jayce Spencer, BUH; lost to Christopher McClanahan, AB, 5-2; pinned Tyler Roberts, SC, Connor Barnes, SV.
• 132 – Austin Meyer. Bye; lost to Gable Fredrickson, MAR, 20-5; pinned Cale Tromp, CC; pinned by Cody Trost, CON.
• 144 – Tayke Weber, 4th, state qualifier. Pinned Kinsley Lackey, MCP; defeated Eric Schroeder, COL, 6-3; lost to Carter Trimble, MAR, 8-2; defeated Cesar Peregrino, SC, 5-3; lost to Jaxson Roeder, BUH, 9-2.
• 150 – Thomas McIntyre, 1st, state qualifier. Pinned Calvin White, NIC, Luke Kerns, BUH, Landon Taplin, AB, Collin McDaniel, SC.
• 157 – Brody Oviatt, 4th, state qualifier. Pinned Gavin Stambaugh, SV; pinned by Cooper Reves, MCP; defeated Henry Busenbark, BUH, 8-0, Blaze Gossman, SC, 14-2, Kyan Ensigh, GDL, 10-8; pinned by Cooper Reves, MCP.
• 165 – Talon Conrad. Pinned Nick Allen, RC; lost to Cooper McCloy, BUH, 11-3; pinned Geo Luis, SV; lost to Cai Lanning, COL, 6-4.
• 175 – Gannon Couture. Defeated Caleb Hill, COL, 6-1; pinned by Caleb Hanson, CON; defeated Jacob Irwin, SC, 11-1, Wade Rottinghaus, RC, 10-0; pinned by Parker Gardner, SV.
• 190 – Jake Meyer, 3rd, state qualifier. Bye; defeated Juandre Walton, MAR, 15-3; lost to Tracer Murdock, 4-2; pinned Keaton Parsons, BUH, Ethan Tiers, CC.
• 215 – Mason King. Lost to Rhett Ihrig, GDL 7-4; bye; pinned by Justin Holt, SV.
• 285 – Blake Hamic. Pinned by Luke Young, CC, Braden Dwerlkotte, MAR.