Eight area athletes qualified for trips to the Girl’s 4-3-2-1A State Championship tournament held last Wednesday and Thursday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
The athletes represented Rossville, Rock Creek, and Wabaunsee High Schools.
Rossville junior Kendra Hurla won her third straight title, competing in the 120 pound weight class. She finishes the season with a 26-1 record, and currently sits at a career high school record of 95-3.
Hurla pinned her way to the finals match, sticking Mikayha Cain of Oakley, Bella Wernli of El Dorado, and Kadynce Axelson of Chanute in her first three matches. She then faced Columbus’s Addison Saporito in the championship match. Saporito scored first with a takedown in the first period, but an escape and a takedown by Hurla gave her the lead heading into the second period. Hurla chose bottom in the period, scoring an escape before being taken down again by Saporito. Hurla escaped once again and scored another takedown before giving up a penalty point for a full nelson. The two headed into the final period with Hurla on top, 7-5. Saporito chose neutral position, banking on her takedown skills to best Hurla, but it was Hurla who scored the lone takedown in the period, clinching the win and her third title.
“Kendra is in line to become the first girls four-time state champ,” Bulldawg head coach Courtney Horagan said of the 120-pounder. “She had a very tough opponent in the finals—Kendra stayed calm and never stopped wrestling hard and aggressive.”
Fellow Rossville junior, Keera Lacock, also made the trip to state, her third in three years. Competing in the 115 pound division, Lacock picked up back-to-back 12-0 major decisions against Olivia Lyons of Burlington and Kenzlie Crain of Smokey Valley. She then won a 6-2 decision over Fredonia’s Layla Tindle to earn a spot in the title match where she faced Lakin’s Josiah Ortiz. Ortiz proved to have the advantage on her feet, taking down Lacock in all three periods on her way to a 7-3 win, forcing Lacock to settle for silver.
“Keera had an amazing tournament,” Horagan said. “She has been battling a shoulder injury for the last several weeks but you wouldn’t have known it by the way she competed. In the finals she wrestled the defending state champion from last year and never backed down an inch.”
Reagan Wonnell, a 145 pound senior, made her second trip to state. She picked up a win over Independence’s Kelly Newton in the consolation round but failed to earn hardware as she was eliminated by Columbus’s Gracie Major, 0-6.
“We had high hopes for her to get on the medal stand and on a different day that very well could have happened,” Horagan said. “She took a couple of tough losses but her pin on the back side was huge for the team race.”
Hailey Horton made her first trip to the tournament as a 155 pound junior. Wins over McPherson’s Hunter Wilson and Scott County’s Johnna Sowers landed her in the semi-finals, but she was sent to the backside by a loss to Chanute’s Brinly Bancroft. A win over Goodland’s Hadyn Blocklinger earned Horton a rematch against Sowers in the consolation finals. Horton came out on top again, this time pinning Sowers in the third period to secure the third-place medal.
“Hailey went 4-1 for the tournament with four pins. Her hard hand fighting was a big difference in those matches. She is starting to figure things out that fit her style best and it showed this week,” said Horagan.
Rossville finished the tournament with 73 team points, which was good enough to earn them second place in the team standings. According to Horagan, it was the first team trophy in Rossville girl’s wrestling history.
“They got on a roll and started feeding off each other’s energy. It was big win after big win with lots of bonus points. The last match of the tournament was the 120 pound championship. We were in third behind Baldwin by one point. Kendra’s win bumped us up to second,” he said.
Rock Creek
Two athletes from Rock Creek High School earned a trip to the tournament. The Lady Mustangs walked away with 21 points, which landed them 36th of 77 in the team standings, and Head Coach Bradley Burenheide celebrated a silver medal earned by his daughter, Brooklyn, as well as a strong performance by Freshman 100 pounder, Joee Perkins
Burenheide, a sophomore at 130 pounds, earned her first ever trip to the KSHAA State Championships this year with a first-place finish at the regional tournament in Rossville.
At state, she made her way to the title match with wins over Madelyn Garcia of Columbus, Daijah Jones of Hoisington, and Isabella Keesee of Philipsburg. In the final match, Burenheide ran into Colby’s top seeded Amanda Jaeger. Jaeger dominated the match from the get-go, building to a 5-0 lead by the end of the first period, and adding two more in the second to go into the final period up 7-0. In the third, Jaeger scored a reversal and put Burenheide on her back to arrive at the 12-2 major decision, forcing Burenheide to settle for second.
Burenheide is no stranger to the big stage, laying claim to a USA Wrestling Kids State title and an Adidas Nationals title as an eighth grader, as well as an undefeated summer leading into her freshman year. However, a severe knee injury and serious health issues have hindered her high school career, forcing her to miss her freshman season and continuing to plague her this year.
“It has been a challenge for Brooklyn this year,” her dad and coach said. “We held her out of a couple of tournaments for ‘load management’ purposes and just trying to keep her as healthy as we could. I knew it would be tough to go back-to-back days for her, but she did a great job battling and sticking to the plan.”
“The finals match was tough,” Coach Burenheide continued. “She spent a whole day trying to recover some strength from the day before and her recovery efforts are always somewhat taxing. I don’t want to take anything away from (Jaeger), she wrestled in strong positions and had good shots. “It was just kind of frustrating as we knew we didn’t have the strongest version of Brooklyn out there—but that’s wrestling. We are so very proud of this young lady and as she continues to get back to full strength and to learn more how her body deals with the syndrome she’s facing, I think we will continue to see her grow and become a better and stronger wrestler with two more years to make runs at the top of the podium.”
Perkins made her first trip to state this year by earning fourth place at regionals. She was sent backwards on the bracket after a heart-breaking overtime loss to Carolina Northup of Stockton in the opening round but stayed alive with an 8-3 decision over Kyrsten Young of Lyons in her second match. The second round of consolations, however, Perkins was sent packing by Santa Fe Trail’s Audry Johnson, 5-11.
“Her two losses came against state placers, and they were both by decision,” Burenheide said of Perkins. “Making it to the second day was a big goal achieved for Joee as she is essentially a first-year wrestler with a great heart and a great attitude. I’m super proud of her and how she battled. The good news is we get her three more years and I think she’ll make it back to Salina several more times.”
Wabaunsee
In her first appearance in the state tournament, Wabaunsee junior Sophia Castillo represented her school in the 105 pound weight class. She lost her first match to top-seeded Payton Burton from Leon-Bluestem but was able to stay alive in the first round of consolations with a win by fall over Pratt’s Lilly Herman. Castillo was then sent home in her next match by Winfield’s Hannah Selle, 12-0.
“Sophia has been described as feisty, but I can tell you that the feistiness comes with a lot of heart,” Wabaunsee head coach Tyler Douglass said of his 105-pounder. “That girl has a lot of fight and not a lot of quit if any. She listens and executes on the mat. I'm really thrilled with the progress that she has made in the past three and a half months, and I am beyond excited to see where she will be next season.”
Sienna Jones, a junior, also made the trip for the Chargers in the 170 pound division. She lost her first match to Grace Johns of Minneapolis but annihilated Cherokee Southeast’s Kassidy Fox, 13-1, to stay alive on the backside. Her season would end in her next match however, as she was pinned by Fort Scott’s Brylie Schaub.
“Sienna gets beat up; black eyes, rolled ankles, random bruises, irritated contacts, and goes out there and keeps battling,” Douglass said. “She never gives up in the practice room and that has translated to the competition mat. She will be a force to be reckoned with next year.”
Wabaunsee scored five team points, which was 61st out of 77 teams.