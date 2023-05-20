Rossville's Foster qualifies for state track Staff Report Beth Day Author email May 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rossville senior Amelia Foster has qualified for state track in the 400m and 800m as a result of her performance Friday at the Pomona-West Franklin Regional.A top four performance advances an athlete to the state meet, which will be held May 26-27 at Wichita State University.Girls Results• 200m – Shayla Rezac, 6th, 27.93.• 400m – Ameila Foster, 4th, 1:00.27; Rezac, 6th, 1:03.78.• 800m – A Foster, 3rd, 2:27.92.• 100m H – Ean Haynes, 15th (prelim), 19.61.• 300m H – Keera Lacock, 11th, 53.35.• 4x400m – 5th, 4:23.99.• 4x800m – 6th, 10:27.34.• Triple Jump – Brinley Pottorf, 10th, 30'10”.• Discus – Lilly Miller, 12th, 80'; Kellen Foster, 14th, 77'5”.• Javelin – Reagan Wonnell, 13th, 91'9”• Shot Put – K Foster, 13th, 24'7.25”; Claire Bergman, 15th, 24'3.5.Boys Results• 400m – Braiden Hensley, 5th, 53.49.• 4x100m – 9th, 47.27.• Long Jump – Kameron Badura, 16th, 18'.5”.• Javelin – Barret Lietz, 9th, 126'9”; Andre Johnson, 11th, 120'1”.• Shot Put – Lietz, 7th, 44'3”.Team Scores• Girls – Nemaha Central, 1st, 105.5; Marysville, 2nd, 78.5; West Franklin, 3rd, 68; Silver Lake, 4th, 62; Santa Fe Trail, 5th, 52; Heritage Christian, 6th, 46; Royal Valley, 7th, 34; Perry-Lecompton, 8th, 23; Hiawatha, 9th, 22; Sabetha, 10th, 21; Rossville, 11th, 15; Wellsville, 12th, 12; Maur Hill – Mt. Academy, 13th, 10; Jeff West, 14th, 9.• Boys – Marysville, 1st, 102; Nemaha Centra, 2nd, 73.5; Hiawatha, 3rd, 67; Silver lake, 4th, 62; Wellsville, 5th, 60; Perry-Lecompton, 7th, 38.5; West Franklin, 7th, 38.5; Bishop Ward, 9th, 34; Sabetha, 9th, 28; Santa Fe Trail, 10th, 13; Royal Valley, 11th, 11; Maur Hill – Mt. Academy, 12th, 10; Atchison Co., Rossville, T-13th, 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today