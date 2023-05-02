The Lady Raiders lost their perfect record Monday night at the mitts of Rossville's Lady Dawgs.
While Wamego won the first game of the senior night double header, 3-1, the Lady Raiders were stunned in the second, 16-4.
The first game was a defensive duel with Rossville unable to score until they plated Kinsey Perine off a Brinley Dyche hit in the top of the fifth.
In the meantime, Wamego's Trista Hoobler hit a grounder which allowed Emma Erickson to score in the first inning. The Lady Raiders added two more in the third – Ashten Pierson scoring on an Erickson bunt and, on the same play, Erickson crossing home plate on a Rossville error. That 3-1 score stood for the rest of the game.
Peyton Hardenburger was the winning pitcher, Dyche took the loss.
In between games, the Lady Raider seniors and their parents were recognized: Jordan Diehl, daughter of Ken and Cheryl Diehl; Jessi Ebert, daughter of Jim and Jenni Ebert; Emma Erickson, daughter of Scott and Jessi Erickson; Maya Gallagher, daughter of Paul and Dusti Gallagher; Trista Hoobler, daughter of Brent and Jaimee Hoobler; Kyla McAdam, daughter of Jason and Courtney Gann; Kirby McKee, daughter of Aaron and Suzy McKee; Keauna Meyer, daughter of Cory and Jolene Meyer; Ashten Pierson, daughter of Scott and Emily Pierson; and Sasha Raine, daughter of Bryan and Shelly Raine.
The nightcap game was all Rossville. The Lady Dawgs jumped out to a four run lead in the first inning off Perine, Dyche, Serenity Bergstresser and Nagos Hale runs. Wamego plated two runners in the bottom of the inning – Pierson on a steal of home base and Hardenburger on a Hoobler grounder. However, Wamego was never able to catch up.
While neither team scored in the next two innings, Rossville had five unanswered runs in the fourth. Wamego's Pierson scored on a Hardenburger hit in the bottom of the fifth, but Rossville added seven more in the top of the sixth to go up 16-3. As Wamego only had one run in the bottom of the inning when Diehl scored after a Pierson single, the game ended on the run-rule.
Katie Speilman got the win on the mound, with Maya Gallagher taking the loss.
The Lady Raiders are now 13-1, while Rossville sits at 12-4.
Box Scores
Game 1
R: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 – 1
W: 1-0-2-0-0-0-X – 3
W RBI: 0
W Hits: Ashten Pierson, Emma Erickson, Arabel Razanno, Jordan Diehl, 1 each.
W Runs: Erickson, 2; Pierson, 1.
R RBI: 0
R Hits: Brinley Dyche, 2; Kinsey Perine, Nagos Hale, Kinley Porter, 1 each.
R Runs: Perine, 1.
Game 2
R: 4-0-0-5-0-7-X – 16
W: 2-0-0-0-1-1-X – 4
W RBI: Pierson, Peyton Hardenburger, 1 each.
W Hits: Pierson, 3; Maya Gallagher, Diehl, Marissa Uhrich, 1 each.
W Runs: Pierson, 2; Hardenburger, Diehl, 1 each.
R RBI: Hale, 4; Hailey Horton, 3; Dyche, Shayanne Haehn, 2 each; Bergstresser, Porter, Ryan Leathers, 1 each.
R Hits: Perine, Hale, 3 each; Dyche, Porter, Leathers, 2 each; Horton, Bergstresser, Mithcell, Haehn, 1 each.
R Runs: Perine, Dyche, 3 each; Bergstresser, Hale, Haehn, 2 each; Horton, Porter, Leathers, 1 each.