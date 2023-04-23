In what might be a precursor of the Mid-East League Meet next month, the Rossville Bulldawg invitational held Friday featured four MEL schools.
Rossville, St. Marys, Rock Creek and Wabaunsee all had runners at the event.
Wabaunsee’s Peyton Wurtz was the top gold medal winner, taking home individual honors in the 400m, 1600m, and 3200m.
Rossville Girls Varsity Results
• 100m – Fallon Miller, 14th, 15.44; Rebecca Hersh, 15th, 15.76.
• 200m – Shayla Rezac, 2nd, 27.99; Brinley Pottorf, 14th, 31.06; Hersh, 17th, 32.96.
• 400m – Rezac, 3rd, 1:04.08.
• 800m – Amelia Foster, 1st, 2:31.03; Giulia Caldart, 11th, 3:00.77.
• 1600m – A Foster, 2nd, 5:44.19; Caldart, 10th, 6:40.64.
• 110m H – Ean Haynes, 8th, 20.08.
• 300m H – Keera Lacock, 2nd, 53.99.
• 4x100m – Haynes, Kendra Hurla, Pottorf, Hersh, 8th, 58.94.
• 4x400m – Rezac, Lacock, Reagan Wonnell, Foster, 3rd, 4:26.96.
• 4x800m – A Foster, Lacock, Wonnell, Kinsley Kufahl, 2nd, 10:42.29.
• Long Jump – Miller, 17th, 13’1”; Haynes, 18th, 12’10.5”.
• Triple Jump – Pottorf, 9th, 29’5.5”.
• High Jump – Hurla, 9th, 4’8”.
• Shot Put – Kellyn Foster, 12th, 26’3”; Paige Fairbanks, 21st, 23’7”; Sarah Gay, 25th, 22’4”.
• Discus – K. Foster, 11th, 77’8”; Lilly Miller, 16th, 72’11”; Claire Bergman, 25th, 61’.
• Javelin – Wonnell, 10th, 76’8”; Quinlin Gentry, 16th, 72’9”; Miller, 20th, 61’4”.
Rossville Boys Varsity Results
• 100m – Aidan Templeton, 14th, 12.53; Bryce McGraw, 23rd, 12.95; Caleb Broxterman, 26th, 13.19.
• 200m – Templeton, 7th, 24.98; McGraw, 13th, 25.86; Wade Twombly, 18th, 26.27.
• 400m – Braiden Hensley, 5th, 55.36; Andre Johnson, 15th, 1:03.4.
• 800m – Mason Broce, 8th, 2:27.09; Dalton Verschelden, 15th, 2:34.75; Wyatt Carey, 16th, 2:35.37.
• 1600m – Broce, 9th, 5:28.39; Torin Culbertson, 16th, 6:06.71; Geraldo Acebedo, 20th, 6:39.74.
• 3200m – Verschelden, 11th, 12:25.04; Carey, 12th, 12:42.27.
• 4x100m – Hensley, Templeton, Kameron Badura, Mahki Jackson, 4th, 48.22.
• 4x400m – Hensley, Jackson, Augusto Oliveria, Badura, 6th, 3:55.45.
• Long Jump – Badura, 9th, 18’7”; Jackson, 12th, 17’2”; Ayden Crosswhite, 16th, 16’.
• Triple Jump – Alex Mattia, 11th, 31’7.5”; Caleb Broxterman, 12th, 30’2”.
• Shot Put – Barrett Lietz, 6th, 30’; Michael Broxterman, 21st, 29’1.5:; Eden Thompson, 24th, 26’9”.
• Discus – Lietz, 10th, 104’2.5”; M. Broxterman, 17th, 89’7”; Thompson, 22nd, 73’7”.
• Javelin – Andre Johnson, 4th, 132’; Lietz, 5th, 130’1”; Broce, 10th, 117’1”.
Rock Creek Girls Varsity Results
• 100m – KJ Myers, 6th, 14.07; Brynne Kvasnica, 10th, 14.42.
• 400m – Ayla Klingenberg, 4th, 1:04.09.
• 800m – Kyra Nippert, 5th, 2:40.13.
• 100m H – Joee Perkins, 1st, 17.8.
• 300m H – Perkins, 6th, 56.99.
• 4x100m – Myers, Ambree Portelli, Kya Klingenberg, A Klingenberg, 4th, 54.87.
• 4x800m – Nippert, Mikala Barnhart, A. Klingenberg, K. Klingenbert, 3rd, 10:52.69.
• Long Jump – B Kvasnica, 4th, 15’3.5”; Shelby Bissen, 5th, 15’2”.
• Triple Jump – Bissen, 6th, 30’5”.
• Pole Vault – B Kvasnica, 1st, 7’6”.
• High Jump – Portelli, 1st, 5’2”; A. Klingenberg, 4th, 5’.
• Shot Put – Briley Griffin, 2nd, 33’3”; Savannah Montgomery, 7th, 30’9”; Karissa Kvasnica, 11th, 26’6”.
• Discus – Griffin, 4th, 94’3”; Montgomery, 5th, 93’5”; Zola Christensen, 20th, 49’5”.
• Javelin – Christensen, 9th, 80’.
Rock Creek Boys Varsity Results
• 100m – Jaydon Winans, 5th, 11.89; Adyson Westgate, 7th, 11.97; Dawson Rankin, 10th, 12.32.
• 400m – David Wilkinson, 3rd, 54.55; Wyatt Lubbers, 10th, 57.25; Carter Wilkins, 13th, 58.48.
• 800m – Wilkinson, 5th, 2:19.06; Lucas Chrisco, 21st, 3:10.32.
• 1600m – Ethan Gray, 18th, 6:26.25; Riyan Wheeler, 21st, 6:50.22.
• 110m H – Jose Prado, 4th, 18.02; Dylan Jones, 5th, 19.13; Karson Toburen, 6th, 19.14.
• 300m H – Prado, 2nd, 44.69; Jones, 8th, 47.04.
• 4x100m – Rankin, Westgate, Yanci Spiller, Winans, 1st, 45.1.
• 4x400m – Prado, Wilkins, Lubbers, Wilkinson, 3rd, 3:44.49.
• Long Jump – Aiden Torrey, 4th, 18’11”; Eli Bell, 5th, 18’11”; Rankin, 6th, 18’11”.
• Triple Jump – Spiller, 1st, 40’8”; Lane Griffin, 10th, 32’7”.
• Pole Vault – Trevor Christiansen, 1st, 12’; Iaya Wenzl, 5th, 9’6”; Joe McFall, 7th, 8’6”.
• High Jump – Bell, 2nd, 5’10”; Koyer Portelli, 7th, 5’2”.
• Shot Put – Malachi Bell, 4th, 42’2”; Kody Howard, 7th, 38’; Ryan Wichman, 18th, 31’9”.
• Discus – Alex Thiemann, 7th, 108’; Howard, 8th, 107’10”; Wichman, 23rd, 71’6”.
• Javelin – Thiemann, 3rd, 138’5”; Howard, 7th, 125’3”.
St. Marys Girls Varsity Results
• 100m – Jolenna Wingerter, 1st, 13.26; Guin McCann, 3rd, 13.9.
• 110m H – Halle Kincaid, 6th, 19.34; Isabelle McCann, 9th, 20.5.
• 300m – I. McCann, 4th, 54.78; Sarah Lett, 7th, 57.45; Kincaid, 8th, 58.6.
• 4x100m – Seyna Diop, Wingerter, G. McCann, Isabel Hurla, 2nd, 52.73.
• 4x400m – Hayden Heim, G. McCann, I. McCann, Wingerter, 1st, 4:18.78.
• Long Jump – Wingerter, 2nd, 15’11.75”; Diop, 9th, 14’8”; Heim, 10th, 14’7”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 3rd, 31’1.75”; Brenna Brees, 12th, 28’6.75”.
• High Jump – Lett, 7th, 4’8”.
• Shot Put – Claire Foster, 4th, 31’7”; Cyelah Jackson, 14th, 26’2”.
• Discus – Foster, 8th, 86’2”; Jackson, 22nd, 62’11”; Faith Dern, 26th, 57’6”.
• Javelin – Keira Thomas, 15th, 74’7”; Foster, 17th, 72’6”; Elizabeth Trausch, 21st, 57’7”.
St. Marys Boys Varsity Results
• 100m – Korleone Holz, 4th, 11.84; Brenden Griffin, 21st, 12.84.
• 200m – Kanon VanSickle, 19th, 26.39.
• 800m – Peyton Poppelreiter, 14th, 2:31.32.
• 1600m – Tug Wilson, 6th, 5:06.87.
• 300m H – Alex Lamberson, 1st, 43.53; Shane Herrington, 5th, 46.35; Isaac Gonzalez, 10th, 51.98.
• 4x100m – Keller Hurla, Cyprian Jackson, Holz, Mekhi Ketter, 2nd, 46.43.
• 4x400m – Jackson, Wilson, Hurla, Holz, 5th, 3:44.95.
• 4x800m – Wilson, Herrington, Gonzalez, Layne DeLong, 4th, 9:19.29.
• Long Jump – Ketter, 8th, 18’9”; Griffin, 14th, 16’10”.
• Triple Jump – Abram Huaracha, 4th, 38’; Holz, 5th, 37’7”.
• Pole Vault – Delong, 2nd, 11’6”.
• Shot Put – Josh Deiter, 1st, 49’1”; Benedict McCarthy, 12th, 35’5”; Zach Bush, 16th, 33’8”.
• Discus – Deiter, 3rd, 130’6”; Jake Fields, 12th, 97’7”; Brayden Hager, 14th, 91’1.5”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 2nd, 121’1”; Jackson, 8th, 125’1”; Hager, 11th, 114’2”.
Wabaunsee Girls Varsity Results
• 200m – Danielle Murphy, 16th, 32.85.
• 400m – Payton Wurtz, 1st, 1:01.96.
• 800m – Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 6th, 2:43.91.
• 1600m – Wurtz, 1st, 5:22.31; Stuhlsatz, 4th, 5:53.74.
• 3200m – Wurtz, 1st, 11:48.81.
• 100m H – Jenna Donaldson, 10th, 21.67.
• 4x100m – 5th, 55.09.
• 4x400m – 5th, 4:44.28.
• Long Jump – Sienna Jones, 3rd, 15’6.5”; Kennedy Weisshaar, 14th, 13’9”.
• Triple Jump – Jones, 2nd, 32’1.5”; Weisshaar, 10th, 29’4”.
• Shot Put – Aubrey Imthurn, 8th, 30’2”.
• Discus – Imthurn, 13th, 6’8”; Ava Huske, 17th, 70’1”; Elise Ford, 24th, 61’10”.
Wabaunsee Boys Varsity Results
• 100m – Shawn Moser, 24th, 13.11; Matthew Vanstory, 27th, 13.25.
• 200m – Connor Strait, 21st, 26.8.
• 800m – Rhett Parry, 10th, 29.29; James Poulter, 12th, 2:30.14.
• 1600m – Poulter, 8th, 5:50; Vanstory, 14th, 6:00.
• Long Jump – Shawn Moser, 15th, 16’1”; Ethan McGhee, 17th, 11’5”.
• Triple Jump – Strait, 9th, 33’5.5”.
• High Jump – Strait – 5th, 5’4”.
• Shot Put – Blake Murphy, 17th, 32’7”; Tate Deever, 22nd, 28’5.
• Discus – Deever, 18th, 84’6”; Murphy, 19th, 75’6”; Connor Silva, 27th, 52’7”.
• Javelin – Deever, 22nd, 85’10”; Silva, 25th, 73’1”.
Rossville Girls JV Results*
• Shot Put – Claire Bergman, 4th, 23’5”.
• Discus – Paige Fairbanks, 6th, 61’10”.
• Javelin – Jaymee Woodward, 5th, 67’4”.
Rossville Boys JV Results*
• 100m – Wayde Twombly, 6th, 12.84.
• 200m – Augusto Oliveria, 5th, 27.02.
• 400m – William Browning, 5th, 1:03.98.
Rock Creek Girls JV Results*
• 100m – Kayde Griffin, 2nd, 14.48; Trystyn Torrey, 3rd, 15.06.
• 400m – Kayde Griffin, 1st, 1:09.75; Sophie Wilds, 4th, 1:17.06.
• 800m – Mikala Barnhart, 3rd, 3:06.49; Sydney Scheerer, 6th, 3:51.12.
• 110m H – Mia Roasdo, 4th, 22.13; Avery Wilson, 5th, 22.16.
• 300m H – Rosado, 4th, 1:05.9; Wilson, 5th, 1:065.86.
• 4x100m – Torrey, Joee Perkins, Griffin, Brooke Almeda, 2nd, 57.94.
• 4x400m – Griffin, Bridget Coughlin, Perkins, Barnhart, 4rd, 5:30.72.
• 4x800m – Kathryn Greenwood, Scheerer, Coughlin, Wilds, 2nd, 13:35.68,
• Long Jump – Wilds, 3rd, 13’5.5”.
• Pole Vault – Scheerer, 2nd, 6’; Rosado, 3rd, 5’6”.
• Shot Put – Alexis Adams, 3rd, 23’6”.
Rock Creek Boys JV Results*
• 100m – Trystan Meyer, 2nd, 12.34; Tristan Scott, 3rd, 12.41.
• 200m – Meyer, 1st, 25.67.
• 400m – Julian Montenegro, 6th, 1:06.37.
• 800m – Curtis Martinie, 3rd, 2:27.29; Wyatt Heideman, 6th, 2:37.58.
• 1600m – Simeon Bohlen, 4th, 5:35.7.
• 3200m – Bohlen, 2nd, 12:21.9; Cooper Mowry, 5th, 12:50.35.
• 110m H – Corbin Montenegro, 2nd, 19.78; Aundre Perez, 6th, 22.23.
• 300m H – C Montenegro, 4th, 50.87; Perez, 6th, 53.91.
• 4x100m – Scott, Meyer, Wyatt Lubbers, Eli Bell, 1st, 47.01.
• 4x400m – Scott, Martinie, Dylan Jones, Karson Toburen, 3rd, 4:03.3.
• 4x800m – Daniel Schierling, Korbin Karns, Lucas Chrisco, Heideman, 2nd, 10:50.35.
• Long Jump – Jones, 1st, 18’3”; Lubbers, 2nd, 17’9”.
• Triple Jump – Joe McFall, 6th, 32’4”.
• Pole Vault – Henry Rottinghaus, 2nd, 8’6”; Koyer Portelli, 3rd, 8’.
• High Jump – Scott, 1st, 5’4”; Toburen, 4th, 4’4”.
• Shot Put – Coleden Johnson, 5th, 32’4”.
• Discus – Colby Poulin, 6th, 79’3”.
• Javelin – Johnson, 3rd, 1165’3”; Meyer, 4th, 115’4”.
St. Marys Girls JV Results*
• 4x400m – Isabel Hurla, Halle Kincaid, Addy Rabe, Nevaeh Gowdy, 2nd, 5:14.28.
• Long Jump – Breanna Brees, 4th, 13’3.5”; Rabe, 6th, 13’2”.
• Triple Jump – Rabe, 2nd, 27’7.5”.
• Discus – Izzy Harwood, 3rd, 62’7”.
St. Marys Boys JV Results*
• 100m — Cyprian Jackson, 5th, 12.44.
• 800m – Thomas Beck, 5th, 2:34.86.
• 4x100m – Brenden Griffin, Zach Sommars, Kanon VanSickle, Alex Lamberson, 3rd, 47.92.
• 4x400m – Shane Herrington, Isaac Gonzlez, Sommars, Layne DeLong, 1st, 3:30.26.
• Long Jump – Kyler Holz, 6th, 17’.
• Triple Jump – VanSickle, 2nd, 35’2.5”.
• High Jump – Peyton Poppelreiter, 5th, 4’4”.
• Shot Put – Jake Fields, 4th, 33’2”.
• Discus – Patrick Griffin, 5th, 84’8”.
• Javelin – Brenden Griffin, 2nd, 117’10”.
*Due to space constraints only those JV athletes scoring are listed.
Team Scores
• Girls Varsity – Silver Lake, 1st, 126; Santa Fe Trail, 2nd, 97.5; Rock Creek, 3rd, 73; Wabaunsee, 4th, 61; St. Marys, 5th, 57; Rossville, 6th, 55; Lyndon, 7th, 27.5; Hiawatha, 8th, 21; Horton, 9th, 14; Maur Hill – Mt. Scholastica, 10th, 8; Valley Falls, 11th, 6; Cornerstone, 12th, Mission Valley, T 12th, 5.
• Boys Varsity – Silver Lake, 1st, 128; Rock Creek, 2nd, 88; Hiawatha, 3rd, 79; Lyndon, 4th, 74; St. Marys, 5th, 70; Santa Fe Trail, 6th, 44; Horton, 7th, 19; Mission Valley, 8th, 18; Cornerstone, 9th, 15; Rossville, 10th, 14; Maur Hill/Mt. Scholastica, 11th, 7; Wabaunsee, 12th, 2.
• Girls JV – Rock Creek, 1st, 95; Silver Lake, 2nd, 80.5; Valley Valls, 3rd, 72; Santa Fe Trail, 4th, 70; Mission Valley, 5th, 63.5; Cornerstone, 6th, 46; St. Marys, 7th, 27; Maur Hill/Mt. Scholastica, 8th, 24; Hiawatha, 9th, 20; Rossville, 10th, 7.
• Boys JV – Rock Creek, 1st, 144; Silver Lake, 2nd, 65; Hiawatha, 3rd, 62; St. Marys, Santa Fe Trail, T 4th, 55; Mission Valley, 6th, 50; Cornerstone, 7th, 45; Maur Hill/Mt. Scholastica, 8th, 40; Valley Falls, 9th, 21; Rossville, 10th, 5.