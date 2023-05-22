The Rossville High School Bulldawgs baseball team fell in the semi-finals of the regional tournament last week in Seneca, ending hopes of a state run.
Rossville, which entered the tournament as the fifth seed with an 8-10 record, took on the fourth seeded Concordia (12-8) in last Wednesday's opening game, winning 6-1.
The Dawgs jumped out to an unanswered one run lead, thanks to a Brock Bush run off an Avery Crosswhite grounder to left field.
The next three innings turned into a pitching dual between the Dawgs and Panthers, with no one scoring.
At the top of the fifth, Rossville got its bats warmed up and plated three runners. Jared Cunningham scored on a Tayson Horak single to right field; Logan Kufhal added a run off when Seth Catron lined out to the center fielder. Rossville moved the score to 4-0 when Cannan Mitchell hit a grounder, which triggered an error by the Panther left fielder, allowing Cameron Miller to score. Concordia had no answer to Dawgs defense.
Rossville added two more runs in the top of the sixth when Jared Cunningham and Kufahl scored on a Horak ground ball.
The Panthers were able to plate one runner in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn't enough to catch the Dawgs and Rossville advanced to the semis.
In the semi-final round, the Dawgs took on the top seeded Sabetha (16-4). Sabetha came out on top of the hard-fought game, 3-2, sending Rossville home and defeating Nemaha Central (2, 12-4) in the championship game to advance to state.