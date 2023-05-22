Rock creek softball.jpg

The Rock Creek High School softball team is the regional champion and earned a return to the state tournament.

 Courtesy Photo

Rock Creek softball shocked everyone last week, entering the 4A East Regional with a 9-11 record and a #3 seed (#12 overall), and leaving with a first-place trophy and a chance to compete at the KSHSAA State Tournament in Salina this week.

“The task was simply to play our best all together and get out of our own way. We did that. We did it well,” Mustang head coach Jeri Brummett said of her team’s performance. “This may have been the best culmination of complete games that we have played this year. We minimized our defensive mishaps, we pitched around the zone, we hit, and we played together. Our coaching staff could not be prouder of the collective efforts of our team.”