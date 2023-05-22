Rock Creek softball shocked everyone last week, entering the 4A East Regional with a 9-11 record and a #3 seed (#12 overall), and leaving with a first-place trophy and a chance to compete at the KSHSAA State Tournament in Salina this week.
“The task was simply to play our best all together and get out of our own way. We did that. We did it well,” Mustang head coach Jeri Brummett said of her team’s performance. “This may have been the best culmination of complete games that we have played this year. We minimized our defensive mishaps, we pitched around the zone, we hit, and we played together. Our coaching staff could not be prouder of the collective efforts of our team.”
The Mustangs squared up against Holton (12-6) in the first round at the Orliss Cox Sports Complex in Ottawa on Tuesday. Freshman Brynna Zoeller handled the pitching duties racking up six total strike outs in the game. Rock Creek had 13 hits, with Reese Grady, Eve McComb, Sam Killingsworth, and Teagan Zenger all picking up multiple hits. Claire Matzke doubled, and Ali Jones and Allison Moser each added a hit.
The win set up a regional title game between the Mustangs and the Ottawa High School Cyclones (15-6). Rock Creek jumped all over the Cyclones early, plating 11 runs before Ottawa finally found their way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second frame. Ottawa would claw their way back into it, coming to within two points by the end of the fifth. That’s when Rock Creek put up a five-spot to clinch the game, starting with a single by Zenger that scored Brooklyn Plummer. Chloe Purvis then batted in Haylee Smith and Grady, and Killingsworth knocked in Zenger and Purvis to take a 16-9 lead. Through a valiant defensive effort, they were able to hang onto the lead for the remainder of the game, earning a regional title and a trip to state.
Rock Creek utilized three pitchers in the win, with Campbell Cassel starting the game and earning the win, pitching two innings. Zoeller threw 2.1 innings in relief before closer Jones came in and pitched the best of her season to complete the save—allowing no runs on only two hits.
“Our pitchers didn’t give up too much and led us to victory, but Ottawa was gaining momentum and we needed to change things up,” Brummett said of the pitching changes. “It is such an invaluable asset to have three talented pitchers. Tonight, we needed them all.”
Rock Creek picked up 18 hits, 16 RBI’s and only three strikeouts in an impressive offensive effort. Smith had her best offensive outing going 3-4 with 3 RBI’s including a double. Zenger and Purvis each went 3-5, Killingsworth was 2-5 with 3 RBI’s, and McComb and Plummer each went 2-5 with a double and 2 RBI’s. Grady singled in the game with an RBI.
The achievement marks the third state tournament appearance for the Mustangs in as many years. At 11-11 on the season, they will face the tournament’s top seed, cross county rival and returning three-peater Wamego (17-1).
“The Rock Creek softball team would like to thank the family and friends of the team that made the all-day trip to Ottawa,” Brummett concluded. “This included several members of the softball squad who came to support their teammates. It was wonderful to have such a good representation at the Ottawa site.”
Box Scores
Rock Creek
Holton
Unavailable
Rock Creek
Ottawa
RC: 5-6-0-0-0-5-0 – 16
O 0-4-3-0-2-0-0 – 9
RBI: Sam Killingsworth, H. Smith, 3: C Purvis, E. McComb, B Plummer, 2; T Zenger, A Moser, A Jones, R Grady, 1 each.