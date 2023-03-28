Rock Creek softball opened the 2023 season Monday splitting a double header with the Hiawatha Red Hawks.
The Lady Mustangs claimed a 13-8 win in the first game.
Hiawatha struck first in the top of the first inning, racking up three runs. In the bottom of the first inning, Sam Killingsworth singled, Teagan Zenger moved the runner to second and in her first career long ball, senior centerfielder, Allison Moser drove in two with her fence clearing home run. Rock Creek evened things up at three in the bottom of the second inning. Rock Creek Varsity Mustangs pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning.
Ali Jones earned the win for the season opener, allowing 14 hits, striking out seven.
The Mustangs racked up 17 hits in the game. Killingsworth went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI’s, Eve McComb and Allison Moser each went 3-4, while Haylee Smith and Kinley Ebert (2 RBI’s) each added 2 hits. Moser (3 RBI’s), Killingsworth and Matzke each homered. Rock Creek scored in each frame.
In the nightcap, the Rock Creek Mustangs’ effort to come back from down 12 runs in the third inning came up just short, as they fell 17-19.
The Mustangs put up six runs in the seventh inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Campbell Cassel, Matzke, Smith, Zenger, Moser, and McComb, all knocking in runs. Rock Creek pitched by committee in game two, Jones with one inning, Brynna Zoeller threw one and 2/3 innings while Campbell Cassel threw for and a third. Chloe Purvis and Reagan Thomason each caught in the game. Jones fanned three, Zoeller, two and Campbell five in the game, while combining for 12 earned runs, additionally, the Mustang defense was a little faulty combining for 6 errors.
The Mustangs had 16 hits in the game. McComb (4-5 with a double and 3 RBI’s), Brooklyn Plummer (2-5 with a double), Moser (2-6 with 4 RBI’s), and Killingsworth (2-5 with a triple and 4 RBI’s).
“We had to start somewhere and we know that each of us has things to improve upon after this first double header,” said Coach Jeri Brummet. “Credit Hiawatha for putting the ball in play as well as they did. We needed this or that to go our way to complete the sweep. We have to play better, smarter and make the routine plays.”
Rock Creek will host Wamego on Friday for a double header starting at 4:30.
