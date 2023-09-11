The Mustangs picked up their first win of the season on Friday, while handing St. Marys its second loss in a row Friday night at The Rock.
Rock Creek moves to 1-1 after dropping their opener to Southeast of Saline, while the defending state champion Bears are off to an 0-2 start in 2023.
The Mustangs got back to their roots in the contest, racking up 390 yards of total offense, 214 of which came through the air. They drew first blood in the opening quarter on a 25-yard throw from Mack Lee to Elijah Bell. Lee added a couple more on the ground in the second quarter, and Kade Welfringer had a 53-yard ‘pick six’ to give Rock Creek a 26-0 lead.
St. Marys scored its only points in the contest just before halftime on a 9-yard pass from Brady Hurla to Ky Holz. A failed two-point conversion made it 26-6, Mustangs, at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Daegen Vinduska put the icing on the cake for Rock Creek in the fourth, catching an eight-yard pass from Lee to arrive at the final score: 32-6.
Lee took all the snaps at quarterback after sharing the duties last week with sophomore Gavin Rosa. He completed 16/22 for 214 yards and two TD’s through the air, as well as 101 yards rushing and two more TDs. Lee led all rushers, followed by Mustang junior Drew Becker who had 16 carries for 61 yards.
Bell led the receivers with three grabs for 76 yards and a TD. Brandon Krainbill had five catches for 64, and Vinduska finished with three catches for 56 yards.
Defensively, Trever Christensen lead the Mustangs with five tackles, six assists, and an interception. Welfringer had four tackles, seven assists, and the pick six.
“Good team win,” Mustang head coach Shane Sieben said after the game. “(It) was good to see Mack Lee play like we expected of him. He struggled in week one but a lot of that was protection and blocking up front and a really good SE Saline team.
“Our line play was very good Friday night and I feel like we controlled both lines of scrimmage,” he continued. “Credit to Coach Sweetman, our O-line coach, as he really challenged those guys this week and they had a great week of practice.
“Welfringer, Christensen and Vinduska all had fantastic games on defense and our D-line lead by Mason Faith and Kade (Welfringer) really set the tone and won up front. Good win against a good team in St. Marys. Now the challenge is, can we take the same step forward in week three that we did last week?”
On the other sideline, St. Marys finished with 206 total yards: 96 passing and 110 rushing. Hurla went 10/19 for 96 yards passing and scampered for five more on the ground. Brenden Griffin led the rushing attack with 18 yards. Alex and Michael Gallegos led the receivers with 14 and 11 yards respectively.
Holz led the Bear defense with four tackles and one assist, followed by freshman linebacker Johnathan Wingerter with three and one.
Rock Creek faces their its road test this week as they travel to Riley County (1-1) to take on the Falcons who are coming off a 26-20 defeat of Rossville. St. Marys faces another tough game as they host 1-1 Silver Lake.