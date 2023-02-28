The Lady Mustangs wrapped up their regular season last week, with a heart breaking, double overtime loss on the road against Rossville, 61-52. Rock Creek ended their season on a four-game losing skid and dropped five of their last seven games.

Rossville got ahead early in Tuesday night’s contest, opening up a 16-7 lead over the Mustangs by the end of the first quarter. Both teams put up eight points in the second quarter to give the Lady Dawgs the nine-point edge heading into half-time.