The Lady Mustangs wrapped up their regular season last week, with a heart breaking, double overtime loss on the road against Rossville, 61-52. Rock Creek ended their season on a four-game losing skid and dropped five of their last seven games.
Rossville got ahead early in Tuesday night’s contest, opening up a 16-7 lead over the Mustangs by the end of the first quarter. Both teams put up eight points in the second quarter to give the Lady Dawgs the nine-point edge heading into half-time.
Another sluggish quarter after the break saw the Mustangs trailing by 11 points going into the final frame but they refused to go down without a fight. After a 20-point fourth quarter performance, Rock Creek sent the game into OT, knotted up at 42 apiece.
In the first round of extra basketball, each team added six points to their total, warranting an additional quarter to settle the matter. But in the second overtime, Rossville proved they wanted it more, scoring 13 points to Rock Creek’s four to come out on top.
Rossville’s Katie Spielman led all scorers, hitting five of ten from the field and adding five more from the stripe to finish with 15. Kinsey Perine (11 pts), Emma Mitchell (11 pts) and freshman Rylee Dick (12 pts) also scored in double digits for the Dawgs.
Sam Killingsworth and Kinley Ebert led the scoring effort for the Mustangs, with 11 points each. Killingsworth was hot from downtown, draining three treys. Claire Matzke finished with eight points, Payton Rottinghaus had seven, and Hadley Rempe also had seven including two from behind the arc.
“We lost a tough game at Rossville in double overtime,” Head Mustang Coach Adam Plummer said after the loss. “Offensively we didn’t shoot the ball well for three quarters and then scored 20 points in the fourth. We had chances at the end of regulation and the first overtime to win the game and were unable to execute our designed set. I haven’t done a great job the last two weeks getting our team ready and finding the right rotations to help us be successful.”
Sitting at 13-7 on the season, Rock Creek began sub-state play on Wednesday with a first round matchup against Pratt (10-10) at the Rock.
“We are ready for Pratt on Wednesday,” Plummer concluded. “Our kids are experienced with post-season play and are ready to make a run.”
Rossville moved to 14-6 and squared off against Perry-Lecompton High School (7-13) on Monday to begin the post-season.