Rock Creek out of football playoffs Staff Report Beth Day Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLUSH, Nov. 11 – The Rock Creek Mustangs ended their season with a 9-2 record at the hands of undefeated Andale tonight, dropping the sectional game 48-0.Andale will continue its run during at Sub-State next week, taking on the NCKL's Clay Center there Friday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today