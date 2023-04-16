It was windy at the Rock Friday as the Mustangs hosted their home invitational with several area teams attending.
Rossville's Amelia Foster was a double medalist, earning gold in the 400m and 800m. St. Marys' Jolenna Wingerter also claimed two golds -- the 100m and long jump.
Single gold medals were earned by Rock Creek's Ambree Portelli, high jump, and Trevor Christensen, pole vault. the boys 4x100 also took the top spot. The Rossville's girls 4x800 team won gold.
Alex Lamberson picked up a gold medal for St. Marys in the 300m intermediate hurdles, while Josh Deiter grabbed gold in the shot put.
Rylie Meinhardt had the only gold for the Wamego girls, taking it in the javelin. The boys picked up three -- Slade Smith, high jump, Drew Pettay, long jump and Colin Donahue, javelin.
No team scores were available.
Rock Creek Girls
• 100m – Brynne Kvasnica, 7th, 14.9.
• 400m – Ambree Portelli, 2nd, 1:04.63; Kyra Nippert, 4th, 1:09.72.
• 800m – Kyran Klingenberg, 2nd, 2:40.96.
• 4x100m – 3rd, 55.21.
• High Jump – Portelli, 1st, 5'4”.
• Long Jump – Kvasnica, 2nd, 15'4.5”; Shelby Bissen, 3rd, 15'3.5”.
• Triple Jump – Bissen, 3rd, 32'7”.
• Pole Vault – Kvasnica, 2nd, 8'.
• Discus – Briley Griffin, 3rd, 93'9”; Savannah Montgomery, 6th, 86'2”; Zola Christensen, 17th, 49'5.75”.
• Shot Put – Griffin, 3rd, 30'11”; Montgomery, 9th, 29'3”.
Rock Creek Boys
• 100m – Jaydon Winans, 4th, 12.39; Adyson Westgate, 5th, 12.45; Dawson Rankin, 11th, 12.76.
• 400m – David Wilkinson, 2nd, 54.47; Carter Wilkens, 9th, 59.54.
• 800m – Wilkinson, 7th, 2:28.85.
• 1600m – Simeon Bohlen, 9th, 5:39.04.
• 3200m – Bohlen, 9th, 13:04.48.
• 110m HH – Jose Prado, 2nd, 18.67; Karson Toburen, 3rd, 19.64; Corbin Montenegro, 5th, 20.48.
• 300m IH – Prado, 3rd, 43.14; Toburen, 6th, 48.22; Montenegro, 8th, 49.27.
• 4x100m – 1st, 45.25.
• 4x400m – 4th, 3:51.45.
• High Jump – Elijah Bell, 2nd, 5'10”; Toburen, 7th, 4'10”.
• Long Jump – Bell, 2nd, 19'3.5”; Dawson Rankin, 5th, 18'5”; Montenegro, 18th, 16'3”.
• Triple Jump – Yanci Spiller, 5th, 39'7”; Trevor Christensen, 7th, 39'6.5”; Lane Griffin, 13th, 35'6.5”.
• Pole Vault – Christensen, 1st, 11'6”; Izaya Wenzl, 6th, 9'6”; Bohlen, 9th, 9'.
• Discus – Ryan Wichman, 5th, 108'8”; Malachi Bell, 16th, 83'3.25”.
• Javelin – Alex Thiemann, 3rd, 130'; Christensen, 4th, 127'9”; Kody Howard, 7th, 126'.
• Shot Put – M. Bell, 2nd, 47'5.5”; Kody Howard, 7th, 38'9.5”; Ryan Wichman, 14th, 34'6.5”.
Rossville Girls
• 100m – Rebecca Hersh, 15th, 16.46.
• 200m – Shayla Rezac, 2nd, 28.83; Brinley Pottorf, 8th, 32.89; Hersh, 11th, 33.77.
• 400m – Amelia Foster, 1st, 1:02.89.
• 800m – Foster, 1st, 2:39.91.
• 300m IH – Keera Lacock, 2nd, 52.53.
• 4x400m – 3rd, 4:33.29.
• 4x800m – 1st, 11:48.31.
• Long Jump – Fallon Miller, 16th, 12'11.5”.
• Triple Jump – Pottorf, 8th, 31'1.5”.
• Discus – Paige Fairbanks, 15th, 52'; Claire Bergman, 19th, 38'9”.
• Javelin – Reagan Wonnell, 7th, 69'11”; Jaymee Woodward, 17th, 59'1”; Sarah Gay, 18th, 38'5”.
• Shot Put – Fairbanks, 14th, 22'10”; Bergman, 17th, 21'9”; Woodward, 18th, 21'4”.
Rossville Boys
• 100m – Aidan Templeton, 8th, 12.71; Caleb Broxterman, 19th, 14.02; Alexander Mattia, 20th, 14.03.
• 200m – Templeton, 3rd, 25.06; Ayden Crosswhite, 15th, 28.29.
• 400m – Braiden Hensley, 5th, 56.3; Andre Johnson, 16th, 1:04.96.
• 800m – Torin Culbertson, 15th, 2:47.21; Gerald Acebedo, 18th, 2:52.38.
• 1600m – Mason Broce, 7th, 5:32.37; Dalton Verschelden, 13th, 5:49.25.
• 3200m – Wyatt Carey, 8th, 12:45.23.
• 4x100m – 4th, 48.03.
• 4x800m – 6th, 10:41.68.
• Long Jump – Augusto Oliveria, 14th, 16'9.5”; William Browning, Crosswhite, T 15th, 16'8”.
• Triple Jump – Mattia, 17th, 32'10”; C Broxterman, 19th, 32.2.5”.
• Discus – Caleb Lehman, 18th, 79'1.5”; Michael Broxterman, 19th, 7'2.5”; John McGrath, 21st, 69'2”.
• Javelin – Broce, 17th, 94'10”; Lehman, 21st, 75'; McGrath, 24th, 46'1”.
• Shot Put – M Broxterman, 17th, 30'10”; McGrath, 18th, 30'5.25”; Lehman, 19th, 27'9.5”.
St. Marys Girls
• 100m – Jolenna Wingerter, 1st, 13.62; Guin McCann, 2nd, 14.2; Isabel Hurla, 5th, 14.75.
• 200m – Addison Rabe, 7th, 32.17.
• 100m H – Isabelle McCann, 4th, 19.84; Halle Kincaid, 5th, 20.26.
• 300m IH – I McCann, 3rd, 53.32; Sarah Lett, 6th, 56.95; Kincaid, 7th, 58.31.
• 4x100m – 2nd, 53.8
• 4x400m – 2nd, 4:22.42.
• High Jump – Lett, 3rd, 4'10”.
• Long Jump – Wingerter, 1st, 16'4.5”; Senya Diop, 4th, 15'2”; Hayden Heim, 10th, 14'2”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 2nd, 33'6.5”; Breanna Brees, 11th, 29'6.5”; Rabe 13th, 28.2.5:.
• Discus – Claire Foster, 11th, 67'6.5”; Faith Dern, 52'3”; Cyelah Jackson, 16th, 50'3.5”.
• Javelin – Foster, 10th, 67'3”; Kiera Thomas, 12th, 65'; Elizabeth Trausch, 13th, 64'4”.
• Shot Put – Foster, 6th, 29'1”; Jackson, 10th, 25'7.5”; Kaylee Parrett, 19th, 20'4”.
St. Marys Boys
• 100m – Korleone Holz, 3rd, 12.35; Brenden Griffin, 16th, 13.53.
• 200m – Kanon VanSickle, 11th, 26.89; Kyler Holz, 17th, 29.02.
• 400m – Layne DeLong, 10th, 1:00.93; Coleton DeLong, 17th, 1:05.86.
• 800m – Thomas Beck, 9th, 2:34.97; Peyton Poppelreiter, 10th, 2:35;99; Eric Passilas-Potts, 11th, 2:37.69.
• 1600m – Tug Wilson, 3rd, 5:13.68; Issac Gonzalez, 10-th, 5:43.58; Josh Henderson, 15th, 5:56.36.
• 300m IH – Alex Lamberson, 1st, 43.02; Shane herrington, 7th, 48.87; Isaac Gonzalez, 12th, 52.31.
• 4x100m – 5th, 51.92.
• 4x800m – 3rd, 9:43.86.
• High Jump – Zach Sommars, 5th, 5'6”.
• Long Jump – Mekhi Ketter, 8th, 18'1.5”; Griffin, 12th, 17'1”.
• Triple Jump – Abram Huaracha, 8th, 38'5.5”; Zach Sommars, 10th, 37'9”; Korleone Holz, 12th, 36'1”.
• Pole Vault – L. DeLong, 2nd, 11'6”.
• Discus – Josh Deiter, 3rd, 128'.9.5”; Jake Fields, 9th, 100'.5”; Brayden Hager, 14th, 91'11”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 5th, 127'4”; Cyprian Jackson, 9th, 123'5”; Hager, 15th, 102'10”.
• Shot Put – Deiter, 1st, 49'9”; Zach Bush, 13th, 35'2”; Benedict McCarthy, 15th, 34'6”.
Wamego Girls
• 100m – Paige Freidline, 17th, 18.5.
• 800m – Katherine Shea, 5th, 2:56.53; Sophia Hellman, 7th, 3:04.2.
• 1600m – Shea, 4th, 6:23.68; Molly Zachgo, 8th, 6:59.72; Kylee Rice, 10th, 7:18.26.
• 100m H – Sammie Miller, 2nd, 18.43; Haley Mullinax, 6th, 21.29.
• 300m IH – Miller, 4th, 54.61; Mullinax, 9th, 1:03.54.
• Long Jump – Alexis Hecht, 6th, 31'4”; Miranda Dinger, 14th, 27'10.25”.
• Pole Vault, Hellman, 4th, 8'; Dallas Frazier-Brown, 5th, 7'6”.
• Discus – Sara Springer, 2nd, 100'7.5”; Rylie Meinhardt, 9th, 75'6.5”; Ava Peterson, 10th, 68'4”.
• Javelin – Meinhardt, 1st, 94'6”; Alexa Fulmer, 6th, 70'; Jaci Brown, 9th, 22'5”.
• Shot Put – Springer, 4th, 30'8”; Fulmer, 9th, 25'9”; Peterson, 15th, 22'5”.
Wamego Boys
• 100m – Harper Lull, 6th, 12.47; Zyrain Frizzell, 12th, 12.86; Jukka Roth, 14th, 13.17.
• 300m – Drew Pettay, 4th, 25.19; Frizzell, 5th, 25.36.
• 800m – Alec Hupe, 2nd, 2:19.91; Emil Wolfe, 8th, 2:29.56; Owen Neely, 14th, 2:46.39.
• 1600m – Hayes Rickstrew, 2nd, 5:10.62; Luke Ault, 12th, 5:47.73; Tasen Nickel, 16th, 6:06.95.
• 3200m – James Bearman, 3rd, 11:39.36; Boden Fultz, 4th, 12:07.68.
• 110m HH – Joseph Shea, 4th, 20.22.
• 300m IH – Shea, 5th, 44.85; Cody Reeves, 9th, 50.18.
• 4x800m – 5th, 9:56.74.
• High Jump – Slade Smith, 1st, 6'; Lull, 3rd, 5'8”.
• Long Jump – Pettay, 1st, 19'11”; Smith, 9th, 18'1”; Frizzell, 13th, 17'.
• Triple Jump – Pettay, 2nd, 41'8”; Frizzell, 6th, 39'1”; Lull, 9th, 38'1.5”.
• Pole Vault – Joey Doza, 5th, 10'; Boden Fultz, 8th, 9'6”; Nickel, 10th, 8'.
• Discus – Andrew Hildebrand, 2nd, 130'7”; Jackson Zeigler, 6th, 105'11”; Josh Flanigan, Jr., 17th, 82'6”.
• Javelin – Colin Donahue, 1st, 137'4”; Zeigler, 8th, 124'11”; Mason Flerlage, 13th, 107'6”.
• Shot Put – Hildebrand, 5th, 43'5”; Ariston Gamino, 8th, 38'7”; Roman Eveland, 11th, 35'11.5”.