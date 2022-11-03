breaking Rock Creek football rescheduled Staff report Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock Creek's regional football game has moved to 6:30 p.m., tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3, due to the foretasted inclement weather.The remaining area teams: Wamego, Rossville, St. Marys and Wabaunsee have not changed. They will all play as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the KSHSAA brackets as of noon, Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save