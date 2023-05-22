“One of the hardest things to do is to beat a team three times in a row,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said minutes before his Mustangs took the field in the 4A East Regional championship game against cross county rival Wamego. It would be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with Rock Creek taking the first two games in early April.

Rock Creek advanced to the championship game with a first-round win over Coffeyville-Field Kindley. Ryker Zoeller put together a perfect game on the mound, with no runs on no hits and nine K’s in the 10-0 shutout. The Mustangs amassed ten hits in the game, including a triple by Maddox Ibarra and doubles from Casey McCarn, Brandon Krainbill, and Daegen Vinduska.