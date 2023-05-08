Rock Creek had another perfect week on the diamond, celebrating sweeps over Wabaunsee on Tuesday at the Rock, and Silver Lake on Thursday.
In game one against Wabaunsee, the Chargers took an early 2-0 lead on the Mustangs and held on to it until the bottom of the second when a single by Casey McCarn and several walked batters put the Mustangs up 3-2. Rock Creek would pick up seven more in the third and two in the fifth to go up 12-2 and invoke the run rule.
Rock Creek collected 11 hits in the game, led by McCarn who was 3-4 at the plate. Logan Sturdy went 1-3 with a double, JT Ross was 2-4 with a triple, Maddox Ibarra was 2-2 with a triple, and Dalton Whitworth, Kade Welfringer, and Trae Haub also had hits in the game.
Brandon Krainbill picked up the win for the Mustangs, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out five. Aidan McKinney also put in work, striking out four batters in 1.2 innings.
In the night cap, Rock Creek made short work of the Chargers, needing just three innings to clinch the 16-1 victory.
Ethan Burgess led the way at the plate, going a perfect 3-3 including a triple and a homer. Sturdy was 1-2 with a double and Becker was 2-3. McCarn, Daegen Vinduska, and Hunter Prockish also had hits in the game.
Cooper Sieben put in two innings from the mound, allowing no runs on one hit and fanning one. McKinney pitched in one inning, allowing the one run on no hits, and striking out two.
After a rain delay and change of venue, Rock Creek squared up against Lake on Friday afternoon at the Rock. The Mustangs cruised past the Eagles in both games, 15-0 and 11-2.
Vinduska picked up the win on the mound in the first game, throwing a complete game and giving up no runs on three hits and striking out four. He moved to 4-1 on the season.
Offensively, Ibarra led the way for the Mustangs, going 3-3 with a triple, a double, and scoring four runs as well as knocking in an RBI. McCarn was also 3-3 with a double, Sturdy was 2-3 and Burgess, Vinduska and Ross all had hits.
In the final game, several Mustangs put in work on the mound, with Ryker Zoeller (5-0) picking up the win. Sieben and Sturdy also pitched in the game.
McCarn went 3-3 again from the plate with a double, Whitworth and Ross were 2-3, and Burgess (triple) and Krainbill (double) had hits.
The Mustangs finished the week at 17-1 and currently sit at #2 in the 4A rankings according to the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches. The also remain at the top of the 4A East Regional, 1.5 games in front of second place Atchison.