Rock Creek had another perfect week on the diamond, celebrating sweeps over Wabaunsee on Tuesday at the Rock, and Silver Lake on Thursday.

In game one against Wabaunsee, the Chargers took an early 2-0 lead on the Mustangs and held on to it until the bottom of the second when a single by Casey McCarn and several walked batters put the Mustangs up 3-2. Rock Creek would pick up seven more in the third and two in the fifth to go up 12-2 and invoke the run rule.