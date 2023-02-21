Rock Creek’s boys basketball team split its games last week, picking up a lopsided 70-42 win over Chapman on Tuesday, but dropping a league match-up to Silver Lake on Friday, 51-40.
Head Mustang Coach Justin Smith summarized the week, noting very different performances from his team in each outing.
“I thought we played well against Chapman, played with a lot of energy and effort. Silver Lake was the exact opposite; we played with no energy and got beat in every aspect of the game,” Smith said.
Versus Chapman, Rock Creek was relentless in the first half, doubling up on the Irish by half time 31-15. More of the same after the break, including a 21-point fourth quarter, resulted in the Mustangs securing the 28-point win.
Daegen Vinduska led the way for the Mustangs, leading all scorers with 15. Coley Burgess was also in double digits with 13 including three from downtown. Trevor Christensen finished with eight including a pair of treys, Logan Sturdy had seven, and Ethan Burgess and Brady Schneider added six a-piece. Ryker Zoeller (5 pts), Carter Wilkins (2 pts) and Gavin Rosa (2 pts) also scored in the game.
On Friday night, the Mustangs traveled to Silver Lake for their second league match-up against the Eagles. In the first meeting in January, Rock Creek easily handled Lake, recording an 11-point victory.
Friday night’s game was a battle, and by halftime, the two teams were knotted up at 22. Rock Creek moved ahead in the third quarter, but by the end of the game, it was Silver Lake on top, 50-41.
Rock Creek finished the week at 10-8 on the season. They wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday against Rossville and look forward to postseason play beginning next week. Sub-state tournament seedings will be made on Saturday and posted on pottcotimes.com.