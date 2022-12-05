The Rock Creek Boys basketball team opened their season Friday night in spectacular fashion, knocking off the Clay Center Tigers in a thrilling overtime win. Knotted up at 53 apiece, junior David Wilkinson lit up the board with a game winning bucket to give the Mustangs the win.

In a low scoring battle, Clay Center was able to take a 16-11 lead into the locker room at halftime, thanks to a three-point buzzer beater as time expired. The Mustangs trailed by one point, 26-27 headed into the fourth quarter. At the end of regulation, the two teams were all tied up at 42 each, sending the game into a thrilling overtime win for Rock Creek.