The Rock Creek Boys basketball team opened their season Friday night in spectacular fashion, knocking off the Clay Center Tigers in a thrilling overtime win. Knotted up at 53 apiece, junior David Wilkinson lit up the board with a game winning bucket to give the Mustangs the win.
In a low scoring battle, Clay Center was able to take a 16-11 lead into the locker room at halftime, thanks to a three-point buzzer beater as time expired. The Mustangs trailed by one point, 26-27 headed into the fourth quarter. At the end of regulation, the two teams were all tied up at 42 each, sending the game into a thrilling overtime win for Rock Creek.
Logan Sturdy, Ethan Burgess, and Burgess Coley were all in double figures, and Daegen Vinduska put together a solid defensive performance.
This season, the Mustangs are under new leadership as Justin Smith moved into the driver’s seat to take over for long time Mustang coach Jim Johnston. In somewhat of a rebuilding year, last year’s squad managed to go 9-13, narrowly edged out in the sub-state Championship game by Abilene. The Mustangs return all but three starters from a year ago, and look to make a run under their new head coach.
The Mustangs make their home court debut on Tuesday, Dec. 13, hosting St. Marys.