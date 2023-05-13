KSHSAA has announced the regional softball and baseball seedings.
4A Softball
• Wamego (1, 15-1) will host Regional #1, Tuesday, May 16.That tournament includes Chanute (8, 12-8), Bishop Miege (9, 12-8) and Baldwin (16, 6-13). The first game of the regional will pit Miege against Chanute, first pitch is 3 p.m. The second game will have Wamego playing Baldwin, with the game beginning 25 minutes after game one ends.
The winners will play for the championship 25 minutes after the completion of game two.
• Rock Creek (12, 9-11) will play in the Regional #4 at the Ortis Cox Sports Complex, Ottawa, Tuesday, May 16. That tournament includes Ottawa (4, 14-6), Holton (5, 12-6), and Louisburg (13, 7-13). Rock Creek will play Holton at 3 p.m. Ottawa will play Louisburg 25 minutes after that game ends.
The winners will play for the championship 25 minutes after the completion of game two.
3A Softball
• Rossville (2, 12-4) will play in the Silver Lake Regional. The first game will be against Atchison Co. (7, 7-11) at 6 p.m., Monday, May 15. If Rossville wins, they will advance to play the winner of the Royal Valley (3, 14-6) - Sabetha (6, 7-11) game at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 16.
The championship game will be 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
2-1A Softball
All three area teams will play at McKnight Park, Alma.
• Wabaunsee (8, 4-14) has a play-in game at 5 p.m., Monday, May 15, against Marais Des Cygnes (9, 3-15).
• Onaga (5, 9-9) will play Jackson Heights (4, 7-5) at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 16.
• St. Marys (1, 15-5) will play the winner of the play-in game 25 minutes after the end of the Onaga-Jackson Heights game on Tuesday, May 16. The winner of of that game will play at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 17.
The Championship game will be played 25 minutes after the second semi-final.
4A Baseball
• Rock Creek (1, 19-1) will host the Region #1 Tournament, Tuesday, May 16. That tournament includes Wamego (8, 11-7), Tonganoxie (9, 12-8), and Coffeyville-Field Kindley (16, 6-12). Wamego will take on Tonganoxie at 2 p.m. The Rock Creek-Coffeyville game will follow 25 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
The winners will play for the championship 25 minutes after the completion of game two.
3A Baseball
• Rossville (5, 8-10) will play in the Nemaha Central Regional at Swisher Field. The first game will be at 3 p.m., Monday, May 15, against Concordia (4, 12-8). If Rossville wins, they will play the winner of the Sabetha (1, 16-4) - Riley County (8, 1-19) game at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 17.
The championship game will be played 25 minutes after the second semifinal game on Wednesday.
2-1A Baseball
All three area teams will play in the Onaga Regional.
• Onaga (1, 15-3) will play the winner of a play-in game between Blue Valley (3-14) and Horton (9, 2-18) 25 minutes after the play in game ends, Monday, May 15, in Onaga.
The winner of that game will play the winner of the Jefferson Co. North (4, 7-11) - Jackson Heights (5, 6-12) in the first semi-final at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, in Onaga.
• Wabaunsee (6, 5-13) will play Troy (3, 14-6) at 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 15, in Valley Falls.
• St. Marys (7, 5-15) will play Valley Falls (2, 14-6), 25 minutes after the Wabaunsee-Valley Falls game in Valley Falls.
The winner of those two games will play in the second semi-final, 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first one, Wednesday, May 17, in Onaga.
The championship game will be played 25 minutes after the completion of the second semi-final.