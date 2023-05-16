After a scheduled game against Chapman was unable to be played because of inclement weather, the Raiders were able to travel Friday to Alma to take on the Chargers instead, winning the game in a seven inning, 11-1 blowout.
With Bryton Reves starting on the mound for Wabaunsee and Pruitt Nowlin for Wamego, neither team scored in the opening inning.
The Raider bats came alive in the second inning however. They were able to score Cody Mayer and Nate Gallagher on a Grant Larson line drive to left fielder Wyatt Gehrt. Larson then advanced to third base on a wild pitch and was brought home on a Treyton Boeckman grounder to second baseman Cole Frank. The defense made quick work of the Chargers in the bottom of the inning, allowing no hits.
Wamego added three more runs in the top of the third inning. The first came on a Gallagher single to center field, putting Dawson Tajchman across home plate. They added another run when Gallagher scored on a Boeckman single to center field. The bases were loaded to set up the final score of the inning. Chase Cottam was hit by an Lanson Parry pitch, advancing the runners and allowing Grant Larson to walk across home plate. With no Charger runs in the bottom of the inning, the score stood at 6-0, Wamego.
The Raiders had two unanswered runs in the fourth, when Tayke Weber scored from a Mayer line drive and Mayer followed him across home plate on a Gallagher double. Again, the Chargers were scoreless for an 8-0 tally.
The fifth inning had Wamego plating two more runners. Kaden Kearn and Brody Oviatt crossed home base on a Thomas McIntyre single to center field. This time the home squad responded, scoring the Chargers’ only run of the game, when David Webb singled, and an error by Mayer at first base allowed C Frank to score.
Neither team scored in the sixth, but Wamego iced the game with an unanswered run in the top of the seventh, with Brody Oviatt scoring on a passed ball for the 11-1 win.
The results moved Wamego to 11-7 on the season and dropped Wabaunsee to 4-13.
Both teams played in regional tournaments earlier this week to earn a chance at a state berth.
Box Score
WAM: 0-3-3-2-2-0-1 – 11
WAB: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 – 1
WAM RBI: Thomas McIntyre, Nate Gallagher, Grant Larson, Treyton Boeckman, 2 each; Chase Cottam, 1.