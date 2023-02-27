Raider Brody Oviatt (top) keeps his opponent Gannon Sonntag, Tonganoxie, in a submission hold as he watches the seconds tick off the clock. Oviatt won the match 3-1 and moved into the quarterfinals of the 157 weight class.
Wamego wrestling took six state qualifiers this past weekend to the 4A State Championship tournament held at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Wrestlers earned the right to compete by placing in the top four at the regional tournament the previous weekend in McPherson.
Knox Karnowski (fifth place) and Thomas McIntyre (fourth place) earned individual medals, and Coach Kevin Brown’s squad finished 15th out of 46 teams overall.
“We were real happy with how we wrestled, and how the season turned out,” Brown said. “We got a lot of younger guys through to the state tournament, and it was really special to have everyone still active on day two. I was proud of Knox and Thomas picking up some hardware, and the best part is, they will be back next year to build on what they started.”
At the 106 pound weight class, freshman Harry Costa earned the trip by placing fourth at regionals. Coming into the tournament at 17-12, Costa lost his first-round match to eventual runner up Johnny Leck of Rose Hill. Costa defeated Tonganoxie’s Brodie Starcher in his next match to stay alive until day two but was eliminated in the next round in a major decision by Koehn Dietrich of Mulvane.
Knox Karnowski, another freshman, represented Wamego in the 126 pound division. Karnowski finished third at regionals, earning him a trip to state. Karnowski pinned Dax Duffet of Tonganoxie in the first round, and then went on to defeat Sebastian Heredia of Ulysses in a 14-6 major decision. Karnowski lost in the semi-finals to eventual runner-up Damon Ingram of Rose Hill but picked up a win over Connor Barnes of Smokey Valley to earn a fifth place finish.
Senior Raider Tayke Weber made a return trip to state this year in the 144 pound division, after qualifying as a junior at 132 pounds. Weber lost his first-round match to Owen Eck of Andale, who went on to claim his third straight state title on Saturday. Weber stayed alive until day two by putting together wins against Quinton Nelson of Royal Valley and Haze Flower of Augusta but was eliminated in the next round by Brody Gomez of Fort Scott.
Thomas McIntyre, a 150 pound junior, made his second trip to state after finishing fourth last year in the 145 pound division. McIntyre advanced to the semi-finals with wins over Tucker Vesey of Coffeyville and Joel Brown of Ottawa. He then ran into eventual champion Taye Wilson of Pratt and lost in a 1-5 decision. McIntyre pinned Collin McDaniel of Scott Community in the consolation semis to earn himself a shot at the bronze medal against Tonganoxie’s Noah Bailey. Bailey struck first in the match, earning two points for a take down, but an escape by McIntyre made it 1-2 at the end of the first period. Bailey extended his lead with an escape in the second period. In the final period, McIntyre scored once more with an escape, but it wasn’t enough to win the match, forcing him to settle for fourth.
At 157 pounds, sophomore Brody Oviatt earned his first ever trip to state with a fourth-place finish at regionals. He won his first-round match over Gannon Sonntag of Tonganoxie but was sent backwards in the next round by eventual runner up Johan Meyer of Andale. Oviatt stayed alive in the consolation round with a decision over Jude Krentz of Topeka Hayden but was eliminated in his next match by Charlie Zeller of Paola.
Finally, junior Jake Meyer made his second trip to the tournament, after earning a trip last year at the 187 pound division. Meyer won his first match 7-1 over Keaton Shelman of Jeff West but was sent to the consolation side after losing to Justin Degollado of Ulysses. Meyer would stay alive by pinning Carter Wilmarth of Wellsville but was then eliminated by Chanute’s Cade Small.