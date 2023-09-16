The Wamego Red Raider runners traveled last Thursday to compete at Clay Center.
Flint Hills Christian School also attended.
“We had mixed results,” said WHS Coach Rick Patton. “We had some kids who ran extremely well, some that were solid, and some that struggled. With that being said, all our kids did try to compete to the best of their ability. Due to having an afternoon meet, compared to a morning meet last Saturday, as well as the condition of the course, it's probably about 30 to 45 seconds slower.”
The boys varsity took second.
“Our top three runners – Peyton Parker, Isaac Ibendhal and Jackson Annon – all sophomores, ran really well,” Patton said. “The rest of our guys were tentative from the start of the race. But, in the early part of the season you take each race and learn from it.”
On the girls varsity side, Patton said the top runner, Elsie Rickstrew, “ran an excellent race – aggressive, but smart. Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Taylor Umscheid and Rachel Barber all ran very well. Isabella Wilber and Allison Sprenkle showed a lot of improvement from last week. Unfortunately, Shaynie Pittenger-Reed, our number one runner in the first two meets, was not able to run, which had a big bearing on our team score.”
The boys JV team pulled in a perfect score behind number one runner Logyn Evans, who won the race. “He ran another outstanding race,” Patton said. “His time allowed him to be able to run on the varsity team next week.”
Next up for the Wamego runners will be either Royal Valley on Thursday, with the varsity and junior varsity girls. The JV boys will run at 5 p.m., girls at 5:45 p.m. The meet will be at the Hoyt City Park.
The rest of the Raiders – boys varsity and some of the JV boys – will run at Rim Rock on Saturday. JV Boys Crimson & Blue race is 8:55 a.m.; Boys Varsity Crimson Race, 11:15 a.m. The meet is at Rim Rock Farm, eight miles northeast of Lawrence.
Wamego Results
• Girls Varsity – Elsie Rickstrew, 12th, 22:08.5; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 25th, 23:46.4; Taylor Umscheid, 26th, 23:48.2; Rachel barber, 34th, 24:32.6; Emilia Wilkerson, 37th, 25:08.3; Katherine Shea, 38th, 35:16.8; Isabella Wilber, 43rd, 25:49.
• Boys Varsity – Peyton Parker, 3rd, 17:09.1; Isaac Ibendahl, 8th, 18:09.1; Jackson Annan, 13th, 18:23.1; Harrison Cutting, 17th, 18:27.3; Tony Shea, 27th, 18:49.9; Hayes Rickstrew, 29th, 19:56.7; James Bearman, 32nd, 19:08.9.
• Girls JV – Kylee Rice, 4th, 27:24.2; Molly Zachgo, 5th, 27:50.6; Allison Sprenkle, 6th, 28:20.1.
• Boys JV – Logan Evans, 1st, 18:36.8; Braxton Williams, 3rd, 19:38.5; Breckin Musyoki, 4th, 19:44; Boden Fultz, 5th, 19:46.2; Tasen Nickel, 6th, 19:52; Isaac Wilber, 7th, 20:04.8; Luke Ault, 8th, 20:05.9; Josh Pugh, 9th, 20:21.6; Hunter Scott, 15th, 20:50.4; Emil Wolfe, 16th, 21:06.5; Dagan Fultz, 27th, 21:56.5; Zyrain Frizzell, 31st, 22:30; Malachi Weimer, 35th, 23:04.7; David Benson, 42nd, 24:39.6; Josh Brukerhoff, 52nd, 26.43.1.
Flint Hills Christian Results
• Girls JV – Davany Schwab, 7th, 29:19.3; Kathryn Seward, 9th, 38.26.4.
• Boys Varsity – Michael Malone, 18th, 18:27.8; Keaton McCullough, 44th, 19:58; Jacob Bowen, 75th, 23:54.8; Harvey Anspaugh, 78th, 25.53.3; Sam O'Neil, 79th, 25:53.8; Will Thomason, 81st, 31:55.8.
Team Results
• Girls Varsity – Clay Center, 1st, 59; Smoky Valley, 2nd, 99; Smoky Valley Homeschool, 3rd, 115; Riley Co., 4th, 122; Wamego, 5th, 125; Abilene, 6th, 130; Minneapolis, 7th, 147; Republic Co., 8th, 164; Chapman, 9th, 163; Marysville, 10th, 258.
• Boys Varsity – Smoky Valley Homeschool, 1st, 58; Wamego, 2nd 68; Chapman, 3rd, 98; Marysville, 4th, 115; Abilene, 5th, 152; Rileyh Co., 6th, 159; Smoky Valley, 7th, 164; Minneapolis, 8th, 215; Clay Center, 9th, 219; Beloit, 10th, 222; Flint Hills Christian, 11th, 273.
• Boys JV – Wamego, 1st, 15; Chapman, 2nd, 63; Marysville, 3rd, 82; Clay Center, 4th, 111; Abilene, 5th, 112.