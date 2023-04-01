The Wamego Raiders last Friday took about half its track and field team to the Lawrence Invitational.
This was Wamego's first appearance at this meet, which featured two 6A schools, and both teams placed third.
Isabella Wilber was a double gold medalist, taking both the long jump and triple jump. She also medaled in the 200m and 100m. Riley Meinhardt also picked up a gold medal in the javelin.
The Raiders had several gold medalists among the boys – Drew Pettay, triple jump; Jon Cutting, 400m; Brady Stegman, 3200m, and the 4x800 relay team consisting of Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman, Alec Hupe and Emery Wolfe.
Girls Results
• Long Jump – Isabella Wilber, 1st, 16'6.5”; Alexis Hecht, 8th, 14'3.5”.
• Triple Jump – Wilber, 1st, 35'1”; Hecht, 4th, 32'6.5”.
• Discus – Rylie Meinhardt, 4th, 90'.
• Javelin – Meinhardt, 1st, 116'4”; Skylar Schoenbeck, 6th, 97'5”; Addison Denney, 8th, 84'5”.
• 4x800m – (Elise Rickstrew, Taylor Umscheid, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Grace Morenz), 2nd, 10:58.57.
• 100m – Wilber, 3rd, 13.46; Kendall Thornton, 4th, 13.5; Sarah Jones, 6th, 14.04; Reece Thornton, 9th, 14.65; Miranda Linton, 10th, 14.8; Denney, 12th, 14.87.
• 1600m – Schoenbeck, 4th, 6:12.35; Molly Zachgo, 7th, 7:10.69; Kylee Rice, 9th, 7:38.17.
• 4x100m – (K. Thornton, Jones, R. Thornton, Liz Adams), 2nd, 53.65.
• 400m – Adams, 2nd, 1:04.01; Jones, 8th, 1:10.94.
• 800m – Pittenger-Reed, 5th, 2:39.64; Morenz, 6th, 2:45.37; Schoenbeck, 7th, 2:46.85; Zachgo, 12th, 3:17.09.
• 200m – Wilber, 2nd, 26.55; K. Thornton, 5th, 27.3; R. Thornton, 10th, 29.69.
Boys Results
• High Jump – Slade Smith, 2nd, 6''; Harper Lull, 3rd, 5'6”.
• Long Jump – Drew Pettay, 3rd, 19'3.5”; Smith, 6th, 18'8.5”; Zyrain Frizzell, 8th, 18'6.5”; Mason Flerlage, 16th, 15'.
• Triple Jump – Pettay, 1st, 40'2”; Frizzell, 4th, 39'6”; Lull, 6th, 37'1”.
• Discus – Roman Eveland, 12th, 62'2.3”.
• Javelin – Colin Donahue, 3rd, 135'8”; Flerlage, 6th, 110'4”; Tony Shea, 8th, 106'5.
• Shot Put – Eveland, 8th, 36'6”; Caden Biesenthal, 14th, 29'6.5”.
• 4x800m – (Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman, Alec Hupe, Emery Wolfe), 1st, 8:21.62.
• 110 HH – Mason Herzog, 3rd, 17.88.
• 100m – Jon Cutting, 4th, 11.54; Aidan Hefley, 8th, 11.94; Logan Curtis, 12th, 12.19; Brock Weeks, 14th, 12.24; Drew Erickson, 15th, 12.33; Pettay, 16th, 12.46; Frizzell, 19th, 12.57.
• 1600m – Hayes Rickstrew, 3rd, 5:08.02; Hupe, 4th, 5:27.82; Emil Wolfe, 10th, 5:49.17.
• 4x100m – (Curtis, Weeks, Erickson, Hefley), 3rd, 46.14.
• 400m – Cutting, 1st, 51.28; Weeks, 3rd, 55.04; Shea, 5th, 56.57; Erickson, 10th, 58.61.
• 300 IH – Herzog, 3rd, 43.77.
• 800m – Emery Wolfe, 3rd, 2:04.28; H. Cutting, 4th, 2:06.4; Hupe, 8th, 2:26.05; Emil Wolfe, 11th, 2:34.93.
• 200m – Hefley, 4th, 23.81; Weeks, 7th, 24.33; Lull, 8th, 24.41; Donahue, 9th, 24.49; Curtis, 13th, 25.02; Erickson, 14th, 25.42; Smith, 16th, 25.96.
• 3200m – Stegman, 1st, 10:13.92; Peyton Parker, 3rd, 10:27.87.
Team Scores
• Girls -- Lawrence, 1st, 69; Olathe East, 2nd, 57; Wamego, 3rd, 35.
• Boys -- Olathe East, 1st, 80; Lawrence, 2nd, 50.5; Wamego, 3rd, 43.5; Bishop Seabury, 4th, 5.