The Raiders stumbled in their quest for a return to the state championship with a 19-7 Friday night loss at Clay Center.
It was a learning experience for the team, according to WHS Coach Weston Moody.
“We made too many mistakes to win the game,” he said. “Penalties, followed by turnovers are something we harp about all the time and we committed too many. It puts you behind the eight ball to make as many mistakes as we did.”
Moody credits part of the loss to Clay Center. “They are a quality team that didn't make many mistakes themselves,” he said. “We'll bet back to the drawing board and start learning from our mistakes.”
The Raiders actually drew first blood in Friday night's match at the Tigers' new stadium.
Clay Center received the kickoff and took three snaps before Logan Curtis nabbed Cole Pladson's pass on Wamego's 41 yard line.
Under the leadership of Pruitt Nowlin, the Raiders marched the ball deep into Tiger territory, with Mason King taking the final nine-yard carry into the end zone. Brody Graber tapped in the PAT and Wamego took an early 7-0 lead.
That was the only advantage the Raiders would get in the game.
Clay Center came back in the second quarter to score a TD, but the Raiders were able to block the kick. The half ended on the 7-6 score.
The Tigers moved ahead 9-7 in the third quarter with field goal, then Clay Center intercepted a Nowlin pass and scored on the opportunity to go up 12-7. The home squad scored again in the fourth, while keeping the Raiders pinned down for the final 19-7 tally.
Wamego will host Marysville Friday night. Kick off is 7 p.m.