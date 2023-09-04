The Raider cross country teams ran up against some stiff large-school competition on Saturday at the Manhattan Invitational.
“We felt we had a nice opening meet in terms of effort and the way the kids competed,” said WHS Coach Rick Patton. “However we will go back to practice and work on the areas of our race that need work.”
The boys' third-place effort was led by sophomore Peyton Parker, who placed second individually. “Peyton ran an outstanding race,” Patton said. “His time of 16:38 put him on our WHS Top 10 board, where he is ranked tenth. “All seven of our guys – Peyton, Harrison Cutting, Issac Ibendahl, Jackson Annan, Hays Rickstrew, Tony Shea and Boden Fultz – did a good job of staying focused and competing throughout the entire race.”
The girls had a sixth place finish. Freshman Shaynie Pittenger-Reed led the girls' performance. Her time of 21:23.1, which landed her in ninth place, put her on the Top 10 board in seventh place. “It goes without saying she did an excellent job in her first high school race,” Patton said. “Elsie (Rickstrew) also ran an aggressive opening race. The rest of the girls ran with good effort, but needed to be much more aggressive in the first half mile.”
Wamego's JV boys ended up fourth, with mostly freshmen and sophomores running the race. “They did an excellent job of concentrating and competing for the entire race,” Patton said. “Sophomore James Bearman's time will allow him to move up to varsity next week. Freshmen Logyn Evans and Braxton Williams also ran excellent races.”
Patton was also pleased with the C-Team runners, especially Hunter Scott, Zyrain Frizzell and Malachi Weimer, who placed in the top 15, earning the Raiders third.
There were four Lady Raiders running JV, and “we were happy with the effort all four girls showed in this race,” Patton said.
Home Invitational
Next up is the Wamego Invitational, which will be run Saturday at the Wamego Country Club. There will be 74 schools competing, with 23 in the 4A races and 51 in the 1-2-3A races.
“This will be one of the premier races in the state, with the top teams from around the state in attendance,” Patton said. “The top two teams in 3A, Wichita Trinity and Southeast, along with the top home school program in the state, Christ Prep Academy, have requested and will move up to run in the 4A varsity races.”
Race Times: 4A Girls, 9 a.m.; 4A Boys, 9:30 a.m.; JV Girls (all class), 10 a.m.; JV Boys (all class), 10:30 a.m.; 1-2-3A Girls, 11 a.m.; 1-2-3A Boys, 11:30 a.m. All races are 5K.
Award Times: 4A Girls, 10 a.m.; 4A Boys, 10:30 a.m.; JV Girls, 11 a.m.; JV Boys, 11:30 a.m.; 1-2-3A Girls, noon; 1-2-3A Boys, 12:30 p.m. Awards will be given at the Sports Complex Stadium.
Wamego Results
• Boys Varsity Individual: Peyton Parker, 2nd, 16:39; Harrison Cutting, 14th, 17:48.9; Isaac Ibendhal, 21st, 18:11; Jackson Annan, 22nd, 18:12.8; Hayes Rickstrew, 30th, 18:48.5; Tony Shea, 31st, 18:54.7; Boden Fultz, 35th, 19:02.4.
• Girls Varsity Individual: Shaynie Pittenger-Reed, 9th, 21:23.1; Elsie Rickstrew, 19th, 22:11.3; Taylor Umscheid, 34th, 23:49.7; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 35th, 24:00.7; Rachel Barber, 37th, 24:04.1; Katherine Shea, 39th, 24:28.1; Emilia Wilkerson, 45th, 26:39.3.
• Boys JV Individual: James Bearman, 7th, 18:40.6; Braxton Williams 12th, 18:59.3; Logan Evans, 13th, 18:59.8; Tasen Nickel, 29th, 19:46.1; Isaac Wilber, 30th, 19:47.8; Luke Ault, 31st, 19:49.5; Josh Pugh, 35th, 20:09.9; Breckin Musyoki, 36th, 20:09.3; Emil Wolfe, 49th, 21:19.8; Dagan Fultz, 53rd, 21:36.4.
• Girls JV Individual (4K): Molly Zachgo, 36th, 20:25; Kylee Rice, 45th, 21:37.6; Allison Sprenkle, 56th, 22:30.3.
• Boys C (4K): Hunter Scott, 10th, 16:27; Zyrain Frizzell, 13th, 16:56.7; Malachi Weimer, 15th, 16:59.1; Justin Booth, 37th, 19:10.8; David Benson, 46th, 18:46.6; Layton Burgess, 78th, 24:58.1.
Flint Hills Christian Results
• Boys Varsity Individual: Michael Malone, 24th, 18:25.
• Boys C (4K): Keaton McCullough, 2nd, 16:08.5; Jacob Bowen, 42nd, 18:29.4; Sam O'Neil, 53th, 19:21.4; Brayden Thornton, 54th, 19:23.7; Harvey Anspaugh, 56th, 19:26.5; Will Thomason, 77th, 23:29.7.
• Girls JV (4K): Kathryn Seward, 51st, 22:15.4; Davany Schwab, 60th, 22:46.9.
Team Results
• Boys Varsity: Manhattan, 1st, 36; Junction City, 2nd, 72; Wamego, 3rd, 80; Seaman, 4th, 93; Lawrence, 5th, 112; Olathe Northwest, 6th, 138; Topeka West, 7th, 143; Topeka High, 8th, 205.
• Girls Varsity: Manhattan, 1st, 61; Junction City, 2nd, 74; Emporia, 3rd, 77; Seaman, 4th, 88; Olathe Northwest, 5th, 100; Wamego, 6th, 120; Lawrence, 7th, 146.
• Boys JV: Manhattan, 1st, 29; Junction City, 2nd, 62; Olathe Northwest, 3rd, 87; Wamego, 4th, 89; Valley Center, 5th, 131; Lawrence, 6th, 176; Seaman, 7th, 185; Emporia, 8th, 233; Topeka West, 9th, 262; Topeka High, 10th, 284.
• Boys C: Manhattan, 1st, 22; Junction City, 2nd, 92; Wamego, 3rd, 98; Valley Center, 4th, 129; Lawrence, 5th, 142; Seaman, 6th, 158; Flint Hills Christian, 7th, 158; Olathe Northwest, 8th, 165; Emporia, 9th, 204.