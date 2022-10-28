WAMEGO, Oct. 28 – The Raiders reached out tonight and firmly tweaked the Tigers' tail, downing Ulysses 56-11 to advance in the playoffs.

The romp got off to a quick start, as the Raiders scored on their first possession when Colin Donahue gave the ball to Hayden Oviatt who dodged the Tigers for 36 yards and a TD. Noah Ficke tapped in the point after and with less than two minutes off the clock, Wamego was up 7-0.