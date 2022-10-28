WAMEGO, Oct. 28 – The Raiders reached out tonight and firmly tweaked the Tigers' tail, downing Ulysses 56-11 to advance in the playoffs.
The romp got off to a quick start, as the Raiders scored on their first possession when Colin Donahue gave the ball to Hayden Oviatt who dodged the Tigers for 36 yards and a TD. Noah Ficke tapped in the point after and with less than two minutes off the clock, Wamego was up 7-0.
Seven minutes later, Wamego did it again with a Donahue 13-yard pass to Mason King. Ficke's kick gave the Raiders a 14-0 first quarter lead.
The Raiders added four more touchdowns in the second period, but also allowed a Tiger TD. Wamego's points came from 44-yard pass play from Donahue to Brock Weeks, a seven-yard Hagan Johnson run, and a two-yard Oviatt push. A quarterback switch-up gave Wamego it's final TD of the half – a 47-yard pass from Oviatt to Donahue. Ficke added three kicks to the score, and when the dust settled, the Raiders were enjoying a 42-8 lead to end the half.
Donahue was helming the passing game again in the third, when he connected with Chase Cottam for a 38-yard play for the first touchdown of the period. Ficke's kick put the score at 49-8. Wamego's final touchdown was a one-yard push from Landon Machor. Brody Graber came in for the PAT and the resulting 56-8 score triggered the fourth quarter running clock.
Wamego began fielding its younger players, who held the Tigers to a final field goal and the 56-11 final score.
The Raiders will host either Rose Hill (3-5) or Abilene (4-4) in the Regional game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.