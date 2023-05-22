Although the weather made Friday's regional track meet at Shawnee Mission a little more challenging – forcing a rain delay and eliminating prelim races – Wamego High School qualified for 19 state events and the boys team placed second. The girls were fifth.
Those finishing in the top four in each event made the state cut.
The evening was highlighted by the relay teams – as both the girls and boys won the 4x400m and 4x800m races. Harrison Cutting also won an individual gold in the 800m.
Two more school records also went down during the regional meet.
The boys 4x400m relay team of Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe, and Jon Cutting broke its record for the fourth time this year, running a 3:21.19. That's also the top time in 4A.
Isabella Wilber broke her own school record in the 400m for the third time. She broke it the first time at Jeff West, running a 1:00.29, the second time at the League tournament with a 1:00.24, and Friday's time was 1:00.19.
The girls 4x800 team of Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Skylar Schoenbeck, Grace Morenz and Liz Adams sit atop the 4A list as a result of its 10:03.47 regional performance. Liz Adams holds that spot in the 800m with a 2:19.18 mark. The boys 4x800 team of Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe and Brady Stegman also hold the top 4A time.
Several other Raiders will enter the state meet sitting in the Top 8 of 4A in their respective events:
• Jon Cutting – 2nd, 200m, 22.23; 400m, 2nd, 48.93.
• Harrison Cutting – 2nd, 800m, 1:55.71.
• Emery Wolfe – 4th, 800m, 1:59.17.
• Brady Stegman – 3rd, 1600m, 4:23.97; 2nd, 3200m, 9:38.7.
• Andrew Hildebrand – shot put, 5th, 49'6.5”.
• Slade Smith – high jump, 5th, 6'2”.
• Drew Pettay – triple jump, 5th, 42'8”.
• Isabella Wilber – 200m, 7th, 26.13; 400m, 3rd, 1:00.19; long jump, 2nd, 17'3.5”.
• Girls 4x400m (Sarah Jones, Pittenger-Reed, Wilber, Adams), 7th, 4:12.01
Girls Results
• 100m – Kendall Thornton, 4th, 12.98; Reece Thornton, 9th, 13.97.
• 200m – Isabella Wilber, 3rd, 26.34; K. Thornton, 8th, 27.65.
• 400m – Wilber, 2nd, 1:00.19.
• 800m – Liz Adams, 2nd, 2:21.19.
• 1600m – Skylar Schoenbeck, 5th, 5:53.83.
• 3200m – Elsie Rickstrew, 5th, 12:33.18.
• 300m H – Sammie Miller, 7th, 51.85.
• 4x100m – K. Thornton, Miranda Dinger, R. Thornton, Sarah Jones, 6th, 52.41.
• 4x400m – Jones, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Wilber, Adams, 1st, 4:12.01
• 4x800m – Pittenger-Reed, Schoenbeck, Grace Morenz, Adams, 1st, 10:03.47
• Long Jump – Wilber, 4th, 16'5.5”.
• Triple Jump – Dinger, 5th, 31'2.5”.
• Pole Vault – Sophia Hellman, 6th, 8'1”; Dallas Frazier-Brown, 9th, 7'7”.
• Discus – Sara Springer, 7th, 99'9”.
• Javelin – Schoenbeck, 7th, 105'8”; Rylie Meinhardt, 8th, 105'2”.
Boys Results
• 100m – Drew Erickson, 9th, 11.92; Brock Weeks, 12th, 12.05.
• 200m – Jonathan Cutting, 2nd, 22.45.
• 400m – J. Cutting, 2nd, 48.96.
• 800m – Harrison Cutting, 1st, 2:00.08; Emery Wolfe, 2nd, 2:00.53; Tony Shea, 8th, 2:10.77.
• 1600m – Brady Stegman, 2nd, 4:37.82; Isaac Ibendahl, 5th, 4:43.91.
• 3200m – Stegman, 2nd, 9:47.47; Peyton Parker, 5th, 10:05.68; Hayes Rickstrew, 6th, 10:24.75.
• 110m H – Joey Shea, 5th, 17.44.
• 300m H – Shea, 5th, 43.22.
• 4x100m – Erickson, Weeks, Aidan Hefley, Logan Curtis, 6th, 45.72.
• 4x400m – Mason Herzog, H Cutting, Wolfe, J Cutting, 1st, 3:21.19.
• 4x800m – Herzog, H Cutting, Peyton Parker, Wolfe, 1st, 8:09.68.
• High Jump – Slade Smith, 2nd, 6'2”; Harper Lull, 6th, 5'10”.
• Long Jump – Lull, 4th, 20'3.5”; Drew Pettay, 9th, 19'4.75”; Zyrain Frizzell, 10th, 19'4.5”.
• Triple Jump – Pettay, 3rd, 42'.25”; Frizell, 4th, 41'10.25”.
• Discus – Andrew Hildebrand, 4th, 147'; Jackson Zeigler, 11th, 127'.
• Javelin – Colin Donahue, 6th, 161'5”; T Shea, 18th, 117'9”.
• Shot Put – Hildebrand, 3rd, 49'6.5”; Zeigler, 12th, 43'6.5”; Ariston Gamino, 20th, 35'2.5”.
Team Results
• Girls – Eudora, 1st, 132; Louisburg, 2nd, 90; Bishop Miege, 3rd, 65; Holton, 4th, 60; Wamego, 5th, 58; Tonganoixe, 6th, 46; Baldwin, 7th, 45; Hayden, 89th, 36; Atchison, 9th, 25.
• Boys – Lousiburg, 1st, 132.83; Wamego, 2nd, 113.3; Eudora, 3rd, 79; Bishop Miege, 4th, 74.83; Hayden, 5th, 70; Tonganoxie, 6th, 57; Baldwin, 7th, 17; Holton, 8th, 13; Atchison, 9th, 1.