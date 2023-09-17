It was a dark and stormy Friday night on the Raiders' home field … actually, it was just a little drizzle to start the game. However, the first part of it was rather dark and stormy for Wamego as the visiting Concordia Panthers picked up a quick TD to take an early 6-0 lead and the Raiders had several costly errors.
As the weather cleared so did the Raider play, and Wamego went on to win the game 40-6.
“I don't want to talk about the beginning,” said WHS Coach Weston Moody. “I wasn't very happy. At half time I kind of lit them up a little. We're better than what we showed. We made too many mistakes. We've got to fix the problem. The problem has to be fixed, otherwise we're going to lose to teams. Hopefully that message was received and we can move on.”
After Concordia's score, the Raiders started to regroup and with 3:35 left in the first period, quarterback Pruitt Nowlin connected with Treytan Boeckman for a 21-yard pass play and touchdown. Brody Graber added a kick, and Wamego took the lead, never to give it up.
Wamego had first possession in the second quarter, but a pick gave the ball to the Panthers. However, the Raiders defense held the visitors to a three-and-out, giving Wamego the ball on their own 22 yard line. Thomas McIntyre and Porter Smith carried the ball the majority of the way to the Concordia 24, when Nowlin completed a pass Brock Weeks for Wamego's second TD. Graber's PAT put the score at 14-6, Wamego, where the half ended.
The Raider offense picked up the pace in the second half, taking the kickoff and moving the ball for a quick score on a Porter Smith 10 yard run with 10:15 on the clock. The kick missed, so the score moved to 20-6, where the quarter ended.
Although the Raiders had a turnover in the beginning of the final period, Concordia couldn't take advantage of it. A Wyatt Burgess sack on the Wamego 14 started the Panthers' problems. On the next snap, the Raiders knocked the ball away and it was recovered by Drew Pettay who ran it to the Concordia 47.
The Raiders marched it down the field with runs from Smith and McIntrye, then Smith got it to the one, and scored. The kick was off, but the tally moved to 26-6, with 6:21 on the game clock.
Wamego wasn't finished with the Panthers.
After pinning the Panthers down on the kick-off, Wamego got the ball on the visitor's 34. Nowlin handed the ball to McIntyre who took three runs, and carried it into the end zone. Graber's PAT increased the lead to 33-6.
Concordia fumbled the ball on the first snap of its next possession, and Lucas Quintanilla recovered it for the Raiders on the Panther 23. Wamego took advantage and put up its last score of the night on an eight yard quarterback keeper. Graber's kick made the final tally 40-6.
The Panthers had one more try, but fumbled again. This time Jace Little snagged the ball, and the Raiders ended the game in the victory formation.
Moody was much happier with the latter part of the game.
“Obviously the second half was better,” he said. “We still made mistakes. Too many turnovers.”
The coach had kudos this week for Porter Smith. “I thought he ran the ball hard,” Moody said. “Tommy (McIntyre) and him have been back-and-forth. He (Smith) ran the ball extremely hard and gave us a little extra energy in the run game late.
“(Also) the defense obviously played well,” he continued. “They held them to one score. Overall … it's good when you win.”
Next up for the Raiders is KC Washington next Friday for Homecoming. Kickoff is 7 p.m., with the crowning of the King and Queen held prior to the start of the game.