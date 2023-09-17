It was a dark and stormy Friday night on the Raiders' home field … actually, it was just a little drizzle to start the game. However, the first part of it was rather dark and stormy for Wamego as the visiting Concordia Panthers picked up a quick TD to take an early 6-0 lead and the Raiders had several costly errors.

As the weather cleared so did the Raider play, and Wamego went on to win the game 40-6.