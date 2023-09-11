More than 800 runners from 62 schools converged Saturday on the Wamego Country Club golf course for the Raiders' home invitational cross country meet.
“We had ideal running conditions,” said WHS Coach Rick Patton. “We also liked the way our kids competed in all four of their races. They were constantly fighting for position.”
The girls had a seventh place finish.
“They improved a bunch since last week at Manhattan,” Patton said. “They were much more aggressive and worked hard the entire race. Shaynie Pittenger-Reed and Elsie Rickstrew, our number one and number two runners, had another strong meet.” He noted Pittenger-Reed's time of 21:10.79 is the sixth fastest in Raider history since the girls started running the 5K in 2015.
The rest of the girls – Katie Shea, Taylor Umscheid, Emilia Wilkerson, Sariah Pittenger-Reed and Rachel Barber –“made a tremendous amount of improvement in the way they competed.”
The boys varsity reeled in a fourth place finish. “We felt they ran a strong race against some outstanding teams,” Patton said “We placed fourth but were beaten by three excellent teams in the 19-team field.
“Peyton Parker had another outstanding race for the second week in a row,” the coach continued. “His time of 16:13.56 is the fourth fastest time in school history since the 5K race was started for boys in 1988.
“Harrison Cutting is coming off an injury where the couldn't train the first two weeks of the season. He's working hard and starting to gradually round into racing shape,” Patton continued. “Our goal is for him to be in full shape by the end of September or early October.”
Patton also noted the other members of the varsity team – Isaac Ibendahl, Jackson Annan, Hayes Rickstrew, James Bearman and Tony Shea – had excellent races and all ran a personal record on their home course, which he said was an extremely difficult one. “These guys have the potential to become a much stronger team later in the season.”
The boys junior varsity squad won their race. “We liked the way they ran, they went out strong from the start,” Patton said. “Freshman Logyn Evans ran an excellent race, finishing second in a field of 178 runners. Our number two through 10 runners – Boden Fultz, Braxton Williams, Beckin Musyoki, Luke Ault , Isaac Wilber, Tasen Nickel , Josh Pugh, Dagan Fultz,and and Emil Wolfe – ran an aggressive race. Our other guys Malachi Weimer, Hunter Scott,, Zyrain Frizzell, Cooper Weaber, Justin Booth, Josh Bruckerhoff, David Benson, and Layton Burgess, did a good job of either running their first 5K cross country race or making the transition from the 4K to the 5K distance from last from the Manhattan's meet.”
The Raiders didn't field a full JV girls team, but those who ran, ran well, Patton said. “Molly Zachgo, Kylee Rice, and Allison Sprenkle ran their best races in their careers,” he said, adding Isabella Wilber had been sick most of the week. “We admire her courage for running,” he said. “She wasn't even close to being 100 percent.”
All-in-all, the coaching staff was happy with the Raider runners and are excited about the rest of the season.
“We are excited to see how much improvement our kids will make between now until the middle and late October,” Patton concluded, also thanking the large number of community volunteers needed to pull of a meet of this size.
Wamego Results
• 4A Girls Varsity – Shaynie Pittenger-Reed, 24th, 21:10.79; Elsie Rickstrew, 34th, 21:34.78; Katherine Shea, 56th, 22:46.83; Taylor Umscheid, 59th, 22:55.18; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 62nd, 23:05.54; Emilia Wilkerson, 63rd, 23:08.86; Rachel Barber, 67th, 23:15.57.
• 4A Boys Varsity – Peyton Parker, 4th, 16:13.56; Harrison Cutting, 27th, 17:46.39; Isaac Ibendahl, 29th, 17:46.71; Jackson Annan, 39th, 18:02.93; Hayes Rickstrew, 41st, 18:04.49; Tony Shea, 46th, 18:19.61; James Bearman, 52nd, 18:30.83.
• All-Class JV Girls – Molly Zachgo, 19th, 25:47.77; Kylee Rice, 21st, 25:48.64; Isabella Wilber, 31st, 26:38.11; Allison Sprenkle, 52nd, 28:27.79.
• All-Class JV Boys – Logan Evans, 2nd, 18:35.81; Boden Fultz, 4th, 19:01.21; Braxton Williams, 10th, 19:24.41; Breckin Musyoki, 12th, 19:29.18; Luke Ault, 13th, 19:29.58; Isaac Wilber, 14th, 19:29.96; Tasen Nickel, 22nd, 19:58.59; Josh Pugh, 26th, 20:10.2; Dagan Fultz, 38th, 20:46.35; Emil Wolfe, 41st, 20:50.61; Malachi Weimer, 47th, 21:01.62; Hunter Scott, 48th, 21:03.22; Zyrain Frizzell, 67th, 21:45.2; Cooper Weaber, 94th, 22:38.23; Justin Booth, 95th, 22:39.38; Josh Brukerhoff, 98th, 22:47.21; David Benson, 105th, 22:59.3; Layton burgess, 178th, 32.41.74.
Flint Hills Christian Results
• All-Class JV Girls – Davany Schwab, 61st, 29:23.74.
• All-Class JV Boys – Keaton McCullough, 21st, 19:57.99; Harvey Anspaugh, 109th, 23:17.42; Sam O'Neil, 123rd, 23:53.54; Jacob Bowen, 124th, 23:55.06.
Rock Creek Results
• 4A Girls Varsity – Lucia Nippert, 10th, 20:06.21; Livia Nippert, 12th, 20:22.75; Kyra Nippert, 32nd, 21:29.4; Rylie Friess, 106th, 26:18.38.
• 4A Boys Varsity – Simeon Bohlen, 30th, 17:50.91; Aiden Hunter, 42nd, 18:06.25; David Wilkinson, 49th, 19:27.64; Trent Buckman, 84th, 19:34.84; Cooper Mowry, 92nd, 19:51.30; Mason Berggren, 99th, 20:22.68; Dylan Nelson, 101st, 20:27.02.
• All-Class JV Boys – Jose Prado, 34th, 20:35.36; Porter Gill, 58th, 21:27.11; Ethan Tonsor, 75th, 21:59.4; Wyatt Heideman, 86th, 22:17.51; Mavrick Winter, 87th, 22:18.99; Ethan Gray, 103rd, 22:54.2; David Blocker, 142nd, 25:08.92.
Rossville Results
• All-Class JV Boys – Torin Culbertson, 89th, 22:21.39; Eden Thompson, 106th, 23:07.25; Spencer Verschelden, 147th, 25:33.08.
• 1-2-3A Girls Varsity – Kinsley Kufahl, 54th, 25:14.12; Keera Lacock, 70th, 26:15.65; Madelyn Wonnell, 93rd, 28:50.53; Presley Thompson, 112th, 32:24.4; Makenna Hensley, 113rd, 32:26.11.
• 1-2-3A Boys Varsity – Mason Broce, 42nd, 19:59.45; Dalton Verschelden, 55th, 19:32.97; Wyatt Carey, 107th, 21:23.4; Logan Kufahl, 119th, 21:51;13; Nate Fund, 135th, 22:26.65;
St. Marys Results
• 1-2-3A Girls Varsity – Rilee Stelter, 89th, 27:53.45; Gabby Gonzalez, 102nd, 30:45.55.
• 1-2-3A Boys Varsity – Ethan Downey, 92nd, 20:55.77; Thomas Beck, 116th, 21:36.59; Isaac Gonzalez, 122nd, 21:56.29; Peyton Poppelreiter, 132nd, 22:21.04; Josh Henderson, 143rd, 23:32.42.
Wabaunsee Results
• 1-2-3A Girls Varsity – Adalynn Miller, 14th, 21:49.22; Sophia Castillo, 52nd, 25;07.84; Isabelle Stuhlsatz, 69th, 26:11.36; Michelle Eubanks, 81st, 26:57.97.
• 1-2-3A Boys Varsity – Rhett Parry, 87th, 20:47.6; Matthew Vanstory, 91st, 20:55.57; Conrad Cassell, 99th, 21:12.16; James Poulter, 110th, 21:26.48;
Team Results
• 4A Girls Varsity – Christ Prep, 1st, 30; Baldwin, 2nd, 93; Southeast of Saline, 3rd, 95; Eudora, 4th, 116; Clay Center, 5th, 136; Buhler, 6th, 200; Wamego, 7th, 218; Rose Hill, 8th, 236; Hayden, 9th, 273; Abilene, 10th, 276; Winfield, 11th, 300; Holton, 12th, 312; Tonganoxie, 13th, 320; McPherson, 14th, 346; Chapman, 15th, 347; Augusta, 16th, 374.
• 4A Boys Varsity – Southeast of Saline, 1st, 56; Buhler, 2nd, 69; Christ Prep, 3rd, 107; Wamego, 4th, 134; Chapman, 5th, 183; Tonganoxie, 6th, 191; Baldwin, 7th, 225; McPherson, 8th, 225; Louisburg, 9th, 275; Rock Creek, 10th, 284; Hayden, 11th, 301; Augusta, 12th, 305; Eudora, 13th, 307; Abilene, 14th, 308; Winfield, 15th, 366; Clay Center, 16th, 386; Holton, 17th, 448; Hugoton, 18th, 470; El Dorado, 19th, 554.
• All-Class JV Girls – Christ Prep, 1st, 15; Buhler, 2nd, 65; Eudora, 3rd, 69; Tonganoxie, 4th, 106; Baldwin, 5th, 131.
• All-Class JV Boys – Wamego, 1st, 33; Baldwin, 2nd, 80; Buhler, 3rd, 95; Christ Prep, 4th, 98; Chapman, 5th, 162; Trinity Catholic, 6th, 175; Marysville, 7th, 208; KC Christian, 8th, 220; Rock Creek, 9th, 251; Clay Center, 10th, 280; Tonganoxie, 11th, 312; Hayden, 12th, 328; Osage City, 13th, 339.
• 1-2-3A Girls Varsity – Norton, 1st, 73; West Franklin, 2nd, 106; Remington, 3rd, 110; Smoky Valley Home School, 4th, 115; Riley Co., 5th, 135; Northern Heights, 6th, 157; Republic Co, 7th, 168; Hillsboro, 8th, 176; Osage City, 9th, 182; Nemaha Central, 10th, 201; Clifton-Clyde, 11th, 247; Rossville, 12th, 288; Sabetha, 13th, 300.
• 1-2-3A Boys Varsity – Smoky Valley Home School, 1st, 96; Trinity Catholic, 2nd, 108; Marysville, 3rd, 125; Nemaha Central, 4th, 134; Ness City, 5th, 156; West Franklin, 6th, 199; Norton, 7th, 200; Riley Co., 8th, 212; Marion, 9th, 214; Bennington, 10th, 234; Northern Heights, 11th, 316; Sabetha, 12th, 328; Ellinwood, 13th, 334; Osage City, 14th, 357; Rossville, 15th, 384; Remington, 16th, 410; Rock Hills, 17th, 462; Clifton-Clyde, 18th, 501; St. Marys, 19th, 501; Wellsville, 20th, 515; Veritas Christian, 21st, 554.