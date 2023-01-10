77 K Hurla.jpg
St. Marys’ Keller Hurla (12) pushes past the Wamego defense to score in the third quarter. Hurla topped the scoring chart for both teams, sinking 30 points.

 Photos by Beth Day | The Times

The Raider basketball team held on to pull out a win last Tuesday at St. Marys, but the Bears tried hard to take the game back in the final quarter.

Wamego got a quick four point lead early thanks to Spencer Hecht and Mason Herzog, but the Bears clawed back on the strength of a Keller Hurla trey. The score see-sawed back and forth between the two squads for the remainder of the period, but when it was over, visiting Wamego held a 15-12 advantage.