The Raider basketball team held on to pull out a win last Tuesday at St. Marys, but the Bears tried hard to take the game back in the final quarter.
Wamego got a quick four point lead early thanks to Spencer Hecht and Mason Herzog, but the Bears clawed back on the strength of a Keller Hurla trey. The score see-sawed back and forth between the two squads for the remainder of the period, but when it was over, visiting Wamego held a 15-12 advantage.
The Bears got the first basket of the second quarter from a Kason Gomez shot, but the Raiders responded with a run from Joey Shea, Drew Pettay and a Hecht trey to pull ahead 21-14. Gomez then scored from the outside to narrow the gap to four points. The Raiders were able to pull away by halftime on an Emery Wolfe shot, and a second Hecht three pointer. However, Brady Hurla gave the Bears some momentum going into the locker room with a three of his own shortly before the buzzer. At the half, Wamego did enjoy a 29-22 lead.
The third quarter was a repeat of the second. Wamego pulled ahead early, but the Bears hung on thanks to shooting from Brady and Keller Hurla. However a Raider combo of Hecht, Shea and Pettay accounted for Wamego’s ability to widen the scoring margin, ending the period up 43-32.
Wamego would need those points to take the game. The home offense turned up the heat in the final quarter to outscore the Raiders by six in an effort to reclaim the game. Keller Hurla opened the period with a bucket, and a charity. He would go on to add 11 more points, most of them from the free throw line. Wamego took its share of charities as well, with Wolfe, Shea and Pettay keeping the Raiders in the game. When the dust settled in the final period, Wamego had hung on to win 60-55.
Box Score
W: 15-14-14-17 – 60
SM: 12-10-10-23 – 55
Scoring for Wamego — Spencer Hecht, 18; Joey Shea, 12; Emery Wolfe, 11; Drew Pettay, 7; Colin Donahue, 5; Mason Herzog, 4; and Dusty Monroe, 3.
Scoring for St. Marys – Keller Hurla, 30; Brady Hurla, 11; Kason Gomes, 7; Josh Deiter, 6.