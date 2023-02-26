Wamego's four senior boys led the way as the Raiders downed Concordia Thursday night, 63-52.
Those seniors – Joey Shea, Colin Donahue, Emery Wolfe and Mason Herzog – ended their regular season in front of their home crowd, totaling nearly half of Wamego's points.
The Raiders got off to a strong start, with Spencer Hecht sizzling in an early trey. Shea, Wolfe and Drew Pettay dropped a flurry of buckets to put Wamego up 14-4. Concordia tightened things up a little, but Dusty Monroe finished things off for an 18-11 first quarter advantage.
Wamego continued to pound in the points in the second quarter. Donahue and Pettay dropped a pair of field goals each, while Monroe was 3-1 at the charity line. Hecht and Shea also scored, and when the half ended the Raiders had opened the game up by 10 more points, 36-19.
The momentum shifted in the second half and Wamego needed that cushion as Concordia began to claw back into the game. Although the Raiders posted 14 points, thanks to Hecht, Wolfe, Pettay and Herzog, the visitors had 17, closing the game to 50-36.
Wamego needed to hold on tight in the fourth period, as again they were outscored by the Panthers. The Raiders had just three field goals – from Shea, Monroe and Donahue, the rest of their points came from the free throw line. However, even though Concordia closed the gap, Wamego held for the 63-52 win.
That win gave Wamego a 12-8 regular season record, enough to be seeded seventh in the East and earn a home game to start sub-state. The Raiders opened their quest for a state run against 10th seeded Ottawa (10-10) Tuesday.