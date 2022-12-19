The Raiders ended 2022 with a 76-46 point win Friday over the visiting Clay Center Tigers.
Things started off slowly, as Wamego had just a three point lead at the end of the first quarter. They had begun with a pair of Drew Petty charities, followed by a Joey Shea bucket, but the Tigers snapped back. Pettay then had another score, but Clay Center tied things up. Two more Shea buckets and an Emery Wolfe contribution got them the lead.
The offense was stronger in the second period, as Wamego pounded in 18 points. Pettay again started things off, with the rest of the scoring spread evenly among several other Raiders – Wolfe, Shea, Dusty Monroe, and Mason Herzog. In the meantime, Wamego held Clay Center to just nine points for a 30-18 halftime lead.
Wamego's offense really took off in the third period. Colin Donahue started the onslaught, but it was Hecht who drained four treys, along with a couple inside shots who led the way, scoring 17 of Wamego's 26 points. The 14 point scoring advantage over the Tigers put the Raiders up 56-30 when the period ended.
Clay Center tried to make a game of it in the early part of the fourth, closing the gap to 58-30. But then the Raiders were off again, with contributions from Pettay, Monroe, and Shea, with Monroe accounting for eight points. Luke Isch came in off the bench to add the final scores – a trey and a bucket under the basket for the final 76-46 score.
“Joey Shea, Drew Pettay and Colin Donahue really rebounded well and got some baskets that way when we weren’t shooting well early,” said WHS Coach Troy Hemphill. “Then Spencer Hecht really got going in the second half offensively. His shooting was impressive but just as impressive was our team’s basketball IQ in finding him while he was hot. Kudos to every player for contributing in some way to the win. We are very happy to be 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the league going into the break.”
Box Score
CC: 9-9-12-16 – 46
W: 12-18-26-20 – 76
Scoring for Wamego – Spencer Hecht, 19; Dusty Monroe, 13; Emery Wolfe, 11; Drew Pettay, 10; Joey Shea, 9; Colin Donahue, 7; Luke Isch, 5; Mason Herzog, 2.