Wamego's Emery Wolfe (15) is fouled by the Clay Center defender. He made the shot, plus the ensuing charity.

 Beth Day The Times

The Raiders ended 2022 with a 76-46 point win Friday over the visiting Clay Center Tigers.

Things started off slowly, as Wamego had just a three point lead at the end of the first quarter. They had begun with a pair of Drew Petty charities, followed by a Joey Shea bucket, but the Tigers snapped back. Pettay then had another score, but Clay Center tied things up. Two more Shea buckets and an Emery Wolfe contribution got them the lead.