EUDORA, March 3 – The Wamego Red Raiders ended their 2022-2023 season Friday night in Eudora.
After defeating Ottawa 52-45 Tuesday to earn a trip to the sub-state championship game, Wamego fell to the Cardinals 46-29.
Wamego had lost to the Cardinals earlier this season at the Tonganoxie Mid-Season Tournament, 46-33. A win would not only have given the Raiders a state trip, but also a modicum of revenge for the earlier loss.
At the sub-state championship, the Cardinals had taken an early 19-10 lead by the end of the first period. Wamego's 10 points came from Joey Shea, Spencer Hecht, Colin Donahue and Dusty Monroe. The Raiders chipped away at the lead in the second quarter, outscoring the home squad by two for a 26-19 halftime score. Again, Shea and Hecht scored, as did Drew Pettay.
Wamego took a big hit in the third period, as the Raiders only score came from a Shea field goal. In the meantime, Eudora added 12 points. The quarter ended with the Cardinals up by 17 points. That would prove to be the final margin, as both teams posted eight points in the final stanza. Wamego had a field goal each from Donahue, Pettay, Luke Isch and Emery Wolfe.
The loss gives Wamego a 13-9 overall record and a 6-4 North Central Kansas League record to end the season.
Box Score
W: 10-9-2-8 – 29
E: 19-7-12-8 – 46
Scoring for Wamego – Joey Shea, 7; Drew Pettay, 6; Spencer Hecht, Colin Donahue, 5 each; Dusty Monroe, Luke Isch, Emery Wolfe, 2 each.