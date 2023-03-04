wolfe.jpg
Buy Now

Wamego Raider Emery Wolfe (15) is on the court for the last game of his high school career Friday night at Eudora.

 Annie Wolfe The Times

EUDORA, March 3 – The Wamego Red Raiders ended their 2022-2023 season Friday night in Eudora.

After defeating Ottawa 52-45 Tuesday to earn a trip to the sub-state championship game, Wamego fell to the Cardinals 46-29.