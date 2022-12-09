Coming off their opening win against Topeka High, the Raiders stumbled Dec. 6, falling to the Sabetha Blue Jays 55-37.
“We were dealing with some illness and then had some foul trouble,” said WHS Coach Troy Hemphill. “And, Sabetha has a really nice team with good size and athleticism.”
The first quarter was fairly even. Drew Pettay stepped up for Wamego and sank six of the Raiders' 10 points. Spencer Hecht and Dusty Monroe added the other two buckets. The Blue Jays had one additional point to lead 11-10.
Wamego began slipping in the second period, as the Jays outscored them by four. Wamego's five points came from a Hecht trey, and two Emery Wolfe field goals. At the half, Sabetha had spread the lead to 20-15.
The Raiders real problems came in the third quarter, as they defense couldn't hold Sabetha back. The Blue Jays doubled down on Wamego, which scored only nine points – from Colin Donahue, Hecht and Pettay. The end-of-quarter lead stretched to 38-24.
The fourth was Wamego's highest scoring quarter with 13 points, coming from Wolfe, Monroe and Joey Shea. But the visitors still stretched the margin by four for the 55-37 final tally.
“We were a little quick on shot selection and had trouble dealing with their half-court defense,” Hemphill said. “There were some good moments to build on and we will learn what we can and go back to work.”
Wamego will have one more home game before the winter break, hosting Clay Center on Dec. 16.