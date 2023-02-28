WAMEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 – The opening round of sub-state started slowly tonight for both the hometown Raiders and the visiting Ottawa Cyclones, but soon became fast and furious, with the Raiders holding on for a 52-45 win.
Spencer Hecht posted five Wamego's of seven first quarter points with Colin Donahue adding a bucket. The Raider defense held Ottawa to just five.
The scoring picked up in the second period for both teams, but the Raiders pulled out 13 more points than the visitors. Drew Pettay was strong under the basket, picking up eight points. Donahue added another six, with Mason Herzog and Dusty Monroe rounding out the first half scoring. At the half, Wamego enjoyed a 23-12 lead.
Emery Wolfe came alive from the outside in the third period. He shot three treys and a long two, for 11 of Wamego's 13 points. Monroe tossed in the other field goal. With Ottawa adding just 11 points to their side of the scoreboard, the margin grew by two, 36-23.
The Raiders would need the cushion. Ottawa opened the final frame with back-to-back treys, and eventually came to within a point of Wamego with 4:33 on the clock. Pettay was sent to the charity line, making one, then Hecht, Wolfe, and Donahue led a small run, making it a three possession game with 1:35 left. As the clock ticked down to under a minute, Wamego drew a number of fouls, and was able to bring the score up from the free throw line to the final 52-45.
The win will send Wamego to the championship game on Friday at Eudora. Eudora, the number 2 seed, defeated 15-seed Independence 57-39 to earn its spot. Tip off is 7 p.m. The winner of that game will head to Salina next week for the 4A State Championship.