WAMEGO, Sept 8 -- The Wamego Red Raiders defended their home field in style tonight, downing the Maryville Bulldogs 49-0.
The Raiders kicked off then quickly stuffed the Bulldog offense, setting the tone for the first quarter.
Wamego took advantage of its first possession when Thomas McIntyre slipped the ball in from the one yard line. A Brody Graber PAT gave the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead.
The next TD came when Porter Smith carried the ball to the end zone. Marysville bounced it from his hands, where it was covered by Harper Lull. Graber's PAT was good and Wamego moved to 14-0.
The Raiders held Marysville to a third three-and-out, and immediately put McIntyre back into the end zone. A wide PAT kept the home squad at 20-0, but they picked up a safety a few minutes later when a wild Marysville snap went into the end zone and a Bulldog kicked the ball off the field, 22-0.
Wamego wasn't done with the quarter. Receiving the kick after the safety, the Raiders again marched down the field and this time it was Mason King who scooted in from a yard out to score. Graber's kick was short, but Wamego ended the period up 28-0.
The Bulldogs started the second period with the ball, but couldn't score, turning it over to Wamego on downs. The most exciting pass play of the night came on this possession when quarterback Pruitt Nowlin connected with Tate Warren for a 46 yard touchdown. Graber's kick was good and Wamego upped the score to 35-0.
The final score of the half was a Nowlin quarterback sneak from a yard out, followed by a Graber kick.
At the break, the Raiders held a 42-0 advantage.
Wamego started the second half behind freshman quarterback Logan Fulton. He helped the Raiders to another TD -- a three-yard Smith scamper followed by a Graber kick. This put the Raiders at a 49-0 advantage, where the period ended.
As neither team scored in the fourth, that score stood as the game tally.