WAMEGO, Nov. 11 – The Jaguars might have scored first, but the Raiders scored often, taking the Sectional championship tonight – for the first time ever.
Wamego's 42-7 final score was also sweet revenge, as Andover Central had knocked them out of the play-offs last year.
“I'm not gonna lie,” said WHS Coach Weston Moody, “it did make the win sweeter.”
The beginning was a little rough however, as not only was Central first on the scoreboard but a Raider fumble gave the Jaguars the ball back and they took it down inside the five. Wamego's defense stopped the drive on the fourth down and the Raiders never looked back.
“That definitely changed the tone of the game,” Moody said.
The offensive onslaught began in the second period when Hayden Oviatt scored the first of his two touchdowns on the night at 7:03 with a nine yard run. Four minutes later, he scampered 14 yards for a second TD to put the Raiders in the lead, 14-7.
Wamego's defense made short work of the Jaguar's next possession as Wyatt Burgess forced a fumble, recovered by Gannon Couture. That turnover led to a third Raider TD on a Colin Donahue to Hagan Johnson 22 yard-pass play. Wamego ended the half on a Logan Curtis pick, and took a knee, up 21-7.
Both teams traded punts to start the second half, but the Raiders fared better as they scored their fourth TD of the night on a nine-yard Thomas McIntyre run. Late in the third period, Johnson broke loose for a 49-yard run to score again, ending the period 35-7.
In the fourth, Brock Weeks picked off a Central pass, which led to Johnson making his final score of the night – a 54 yard run.
Wamego's kicker Noah Ficke was perfect on the night, adding six points to the scoreboard.
The Raiders, now sporting an 11-0 record, will host McPherson in the sub-state game next Friday. McPherson (10-1) advanced by defeating Towanda-Circle tonight 47-28.
“We not done yet,” Moody said. “We're not done yet.”