Wamego's home track triangular meet Friday saw two more Raider records fall.
The first one came at the feet of senior Brady Stegman, who toppled the 1600m with a time of 4:23.07. The old record, 4:24.4, was set by Chris Barnes in 1982. This is Stegman's second individual school record of the year.
The second record time was lowered by freshman Liz Adams in the 800m. Her time of 2:19.28 broke Allison Seufert's time of 2:22.1, set in 2015.
Both record setters won their respective events.
So far this year, the Raider runners have set seven school records.
In addition to the record setting performances, other Wamego athletes were showered with gold medals … several earned two: Bella Wilber, 200m, 400m; Jon Cutting, 100m, 200m; Stegnam, 800m, 1600m; and Andrew Hildebrand, shot put and discus.
Also earning gold in their events from Wamego – Mason Herzog, 110m hurdles, Slade Smith, high jump, Colin Donahue, javelin, Drew Pettay, long jump, Joey Doza, pole vault, Adams, 800, Rylee Meinhardt, javelin, the boys 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams and the girls 4x800m relay team.
Rock Creek also picked up gold from the girls 4x400m relay team, Jose Prado, 300m hurdles, and Yanci Spiller, triple jump.
This meet also marked the final appearance on their home track for the Raider seniors, who were recognized with with their parents. They are: Jonny Cutting, son of Brad and Kim Cutting; Addison Denney, daughter of Jeff and Teresa Denney; Colin Donahue, son of Amy and Sean Donahue; Joseph Doza, son of Elizabeth Doza; Emmy Ebert (manager), daughter of Neil and Laura Ebert; Ariston Gamino, son of Chad Gamino and Scott and Crissie Weber; Mason Herzog, son of Sam and Jessica Herzog; Andrew Hildebrand, son of David and Darci Hildebrand; Alec Hupe, son of Chris and Jill Hupe; Sarah Jones, daughter of Aaron and Stacie Jones; Grace Morenz, daughter of Trysta Morenz; Cody Reeves, son, and Eugeno Carlone Demi, host son, of Corey and Kim Reeves; Jukka Roth, host son of Bob and Beth Day; Joey Shea, son of Ryan and Sara Shea; Brady Stegman, son of Chris and Jamie Stegman; and Emery Wolfe, son of Curtis and Annie Wolfe.
Wamego Girls Results
• 100m – Kendall Thornton, 2nd, 13.02; Reece Thornton, 4th, 13.64; Miranda Dinger, 7th, 14.08; Paige Freidline, 8th, 14.3; Jayda Smith, 9th, 14.76; Dallas Frazier-Brown, 10th, 14.85; Ella Goodman, 11th, 15.04.
• 100m H – Sammie Miller, 3rd, 17.6; Haley Mullinax, 4th, 19.14.
• 200m – Isabella Wilber, 1st, 26.46; K Thornton, 4th, 28.04; R Thornton, 6th, 28.96; Smith, 8th, 30.29; Goodman, 11th, 33.04.
• 300m H – Miller, 2nd, 50.89; Mullinax, 4th, 58.13.
• 400m – Wilber, 1st, 1:01.01; Sara Jones, 3rd, 1:05.02; K Thornton, 5th, 1:08.06.
• 800m – Liz Adams, 1st, 2:19.28; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 3rd, 2:36.58; Grace Morenz, 4th, 2:39.42; Elsie Rickstrew, 6th, 2:45.98; Katherine Shea, 10th, 3:02.97; Molly Zachgo, 12th, 2:05.39.
• 1600m – Skyler Schoenbeck, 2nd, 5:43.7; Rickstrew, 4th, 5:52.71; Taylor Umscheid, 7th, 6:20.34; Zachgo, 8th, 6:44.92; Sophia Hellman, 10th, 6:49.38; Kylee Rice, 11th, 7:15.48.
• Discus – Sara Springer, 3rd, 94'5”; Nautami Neidfeldt, 7th, 85'2”; Ava Peterson, 8th, 78'3”; Nora Bosse, 9th, 67'9”; Jaci Brown, 12th, 61'2”.
• Javelin – Rylie Meinhardt, 1st, 104'4”; Schoenbeck, 2nd, 100'2”; Addison Denney, 5th, 85'2”; Alexa Fulmer, 9th, 74'10”; Jaci Brown, 10th, 67'2”; Bosse, 11th, 67'; Kyra Grant, 12th, 53'10”.
• Long Jump – Wilber, 3rd, 15'9.75”; Smith, 5th, 13'3”.
• Pole Vault – Hellman, 2nd, 8'; Frazier-Brown, 3rd, 7'6”.
• Shot Put – Springer, 5th, 30'1”; Fulmer, 8th, 27'8”; Grant, 10th, 26'10”; Neidfeldt, 11th, 26'6”.
• Triple Jump – Wilber, 2nd, 333'5.75”; Dinger, 3rd, 32'4.75”.
• 4x800m – Umscheid, Morenz, Shea, Pittenger-Reed, 1st, 10:57.34.
• 4x400m – Pittenger-Reed, Schoenbeck, Umscheid, Adams, 2nd, 4:36.43.
Wamego Boys Results
• 100m – Jon Cutting, 1st, 11.13; Drew Erickson, 6th, 11.47; Logan Curtis, 9th, 11.72; Aiden Hefley, 10th, 11.76; Brock Weeks, 11th, 11.81; Jukka Roth, 12th, 11.99; Michael Murphy, 17th, 12.51; Josh Pugh, 19th, 12.72.
• 110m H – Mason Herzog, 1st, 16.77; Joey Shea, 4th, 17.59.
• 200m – J Cutting, 1st, 22.49; Hefley, 3rd, 23.46; Erickson, 4th, 23.48; Curtis, 8th, 24.55; Jukka Roth, 9th, 24.79; Murphy, 11th, 25.33; Ethan Ibendahl, 13th, 25.34; Pugh, 15th, 25.7.
• 300m H – J Shea, 2nd, 43.39; Ibendahl, 7th, 47.77; Cody Reeves, 10th, 49.67; Layton Burgess, 13th, 59.98.
• 400m – Joey Doza, 6th, 58.46.
• 800m – Brady Stegman, 1st, 2:01.56; Harrison Cutting, 2nd, 2:01.58; Peyton Parker, 2:04.04; Emery Wolfe, 4th, 2:05.1; Herzog, 5th, 2:05.34; Alec Hupe, 7th, 2:17.19; Tony Shea, 8th, 2:20.12; Emil Wolfe, 9th, 2:29.49.
• 1600m – Stegman, 1st, 4:23.07; Emery Wolfe, 2nd, 4:36.83; Parker, 4th, 4:39.18; Boden Fultz, 8th, 5:21.47; Luke Ault, 9th, 5:36.07; David Benson, 13th, 6:52.74.
• 3200m – Hayes Rickstrew, 3rd, 10:51.85; Isaac Ibendahl, 4th, 11:07.03; James Bearman, 6th, 11:56.34; Owen Neely, 10th, 13:07.41.
• Discus – Andrew Hildebrand, 1st 128'7”; Jackson Ziegler, 2nd, 123'4”; Josh Flanigan, 3rd, 118'3”; Ariston Gamino, 4th, 114'10”; Carter McCune, 10th, 90'; Eugeno Carlone Dami, 15th, 67'4”; Sam Hazlett, 16th, 53'10”.
• High Jump – Slade Smith, 1st, 6'2”; Harper Lull, 3rd, 6'.
• Javelin – Colin Donahue, 1st, 154'10”; Ziegler, 6th, 133'7”; Mason Flerlage, 9th, 120'7”; T Shea, 10th, 111'4”; McCune, 12th, 78'10”.
• Long Jump – Drew Pettay, 1st, 20'2.5”; J Cutting, 3rd, 19'6.5”; Zyrain Frizzell, 4th, 19'3.5”; Smith, 6th, 19'5”.
• Pole Vault – Doza, 1st, 10'6”; Tasen Nickel, Dagan Fultz, Boden Fultz, T-7th, 8'; Reeves, 12th, 7'.
• Shot Put – Hildebrand, 1st, 44'9.25”; Ziegler, 4th, 42'5.25”; Gamino, 5th, 38'1”; Flanigan, 7th, 36'8.25”; Carlone Dami, 12th, 30'5”; Hazlett, 16th, 21'2.5”; Dalton Goff, 17th, 15'1.5”.
• Triple Jump – Pettay, 2nd, 40'8.5”; Frizzell, 3rd, 39'11.5”; Lull, 5th, 39'4”; Flerlage, 7th, 37'2.5”.
• 4x100m – “A”, Curtis, Weeks, Lull, Pettay, 3rd, 45.11; “B”, Erickson Frizzell, Hefley, Roth, 4th, 45.18.
• 4x400m – “A”, Stegman, Pettay, Herzog, H Cutting, 1st, 3:32.94; “B”, Emery Wolfe, Parker, Weeks, J Cutting, 2nd, 3:39.96.
• 4x800m – H Cutting, T Shea, I Ibendhal, Hupe, 1st, 8:39.07.
Rock Creek Girls
• 100m – KJ Myers, 3rd, 12.47; Kayde Griffin, 6th, 13.79; Kathryn Greenwood, 11th, 15.04.
• 100m H – Joee Perkins, 2nd, 17.33; Messiah Brown, 6th, 20.95.
• 200m – Ambree Portelli, 3rd, 27.26; Greenwood, 9th, 32.1; Brown, 10th, 32.9.
• 300m H – Perkins, 3rd, 54.24.
• 400m – Ayla Klingenberg, 2nd, 1:04.65; K Griffin, 6th, 1:07.73.
• 1600m – Kyra Nippert, 3rd, 5:49.18; Mikala Barnhart, 9th, 6:46.53.
• Discus – Briley Griffin, 2nd, 110'8”; Zola Christensen, 11th, 65'4”.
• High Jump – Portelli, 2nd, 5'4”; A Klingenberg, 3rd, 5'2”.
• Javelin – Christensen, 7th, 77'5”.
• Long Jump – Shelby Bissen, 4th, 15'6.5”.
• Pole Vault – Brynne Kvasnica, 5th, 7'.
• Shot Put – B Briffin, 2nd, 32'8”; Savannah Montgomery, 6th, 28'9”; Karisa Kvasnica, 7th, 27'9”.
• Triple Jump – Bissen, 4th, 31'3”.
• 4x400m – Portelli, Nippert, A Klingenberg, K Klingenberg. 1St, 4:20.42
• 4x100m – Myers, Portelli, A Klingenberg, K Klingenberg. 2Nd, 51.96
Rock Creek Boys
• 100m – Jaydon Winans, 7th, 11.51; Dawson Rankin, 8th, 11.72; Tristen Meyer, 13th, 12.19; Aiden Torrey, 16th, 12.47.
• 110m H – Jose Prado, 3rd, 17.31; Karson Toburen, 6th, 18.45; Dylan Jones, 7th, 18.49; Corbin Montenegro, 9th, 19.2.
• 200m – J Prado, 7th, 24.11; Meyer, 10th, 24.91; Tristan Scott, 14th, 25.47; Torrey, 18th, 26.26.
• 300m H – J Prado, 1st, 42; Jones, 3rd, 45.63; C Montenegro, 8th, 47.99; Toburen, 9th, 48.67.
• 400m – David Wilkinson, 2nd, 55.48; Wyatt Lubbers, 3rd, 55.98.
• 800m – Curtis Martine, 10th, 2:29.34; Wyatt Heideman, 11th, 2:31.88; Andrew Karns, 13th, 2:38.57; Daniel Schierling, 17th, 2:50.87.
• 1600m – Wilkenson, 6th, 5:00.97; Simeon Bohlen, 10th, 5:44.07.
• 3200m – Bohlen, 9th, 12:03.77.
• Discus – Alex Thiemann, 6th, 108'5”; Kody Howard, 7th, 105'11”; Ryan Wichman, 8th, 101'2”; Wade Rottinghaus, 13th, 87'11”; Martine, 14th, 68'8”.
• High Jump – Elijah Bell, 4th, 5'10”; Scott, 5th, 5'4”; Toburen, 7th, 5'2”; Koyer Portelli, 8th, 5'.
• Javelin – Thiemann, 2nd, 146'3:; Meyer, 3rd, 137'10”; Howard, 7th, 129'2”; Wilkens, 8th, 126'4”; Trevor Christensen, 11th, 110'8”.
• Long Jump – Torrey,, 5th, 19'2.5”; Rankin, 7th, 17'11”; Meyer, 10th, 17'4”.
• Pole Vault – Christensen, 2nd, 10'6”; Izaya Wenzl, 3rd, 10'; Joe McFall, 4th, 9'6”; Bohlen, 6th, 9'6”; Henry Rottinghaus, 7th, 8'.
• Shot Put – Malachi Bell, 3rd, 43'; Howard, 8th, 36'6.5”; Wichman, 9th, 34'7”; W Rottinghaus, 29'9.5”; Alexis Prado, 15th, 27'4”.
• Triple Jump – Yanci Spiller, 1st, 40'9.5”; Christensen, 6th, 37'4”; Lane Griffin, 8th, 36'8”; McFall, 10th, 35'3”; H Rottinghaus, 11th, 35'1.5”.
• 4x100m – Rankin, Spiller, Winans, E Bell, 2nd, 44.1.
• 4x800m – Martinie, Schierling, Heideman, Karns, 2nd, 9:49.5.
• 4x400m – J Prado, Lubbers, Wilkens, Wilkinson, 3rd, 3:53.8.
Team Scores
• Girls – Chapman, 1st, 85;; Wamego, 2nd, 66; Rock Creek, 3rd, 35.
• Boys – Wamego, 1st, 105; Chapman, 2nd, 45; Rock Creek, 3rd, 39.