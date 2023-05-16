For the third time since COVID shut down spring sports in 2020, the Raider boys golf team has emerged as the Regional Champions, winning the tournament Monday in Holton to earn a trip to state.
In addition, the Raiders also celebrated Cash Foltz’ individual title, earned by defeating Jack Winkler of Bishop Miege in the fourth hole of a playoff.
The boys played under rather wet conditions for this year’s title.
“It was a tough day with rain showers throughout the majority of it,” said WHS Coach Scott Kitch. “But we were really happy for Cash to have a good day and make some great shots in the playoff to be the individual regional champ. With him having surgery at the beginning of the season, we didn’t know how long he’d be out, or if he’d even get to play the rest of the season.
“Spencer Hecht also stepped up as the sixth man to shoot an 84, and be tied for our fourth score,” Kitch continued. “Talon White also did what he’s done all year and shoot a great score in tough conditions. I’m proud of what we have done this year, but we still have the one that matters left!”
The one that matters will be the two-day KSHSAA 4A State Championship, held at the Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield next Monday and Tuesday. Tee time is 9 a.m.
• Individual Results – Cash Foltz, 1st (after playoff), 74; Talon White, 5th, 78; Gannon Couture, 11th, 82; Spencer Hecht, Kaleb Winter, T-12th, 84; Regan Kueker, T-26th, 92.
• Team Scores – Wamego, 1st, 318; Bishop Miege, 2nd, 322; Hayden, 3rd, 339; Tonganoxie, 4th, 343; Holton, 5th, 347; Ottawa, 6th, 370; Baldwin, 7th, 376; Atchison, 8th, 419.
3A Regional Results
Rossville was scheduled to play at Sabetha Monday, however due to inclement weather, it was moved to Tuesday. Therefore results were not available by press time. We will post results on line at pottcotimes.com.
Should any of the Dawg golfers make it to state, they will play at the KSHSAA 2A State Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Mariah Hills Golf Course, Dodge City. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
2A Regional Results
Both Wabaunsee and St. Marys played Monday in the Sacred Heart Regional at Salina.
Wabaunsee placed third, earning a team trip to state. This is the first year for a full Charger golf team. They had a single player in 2014, who played in a cooperative arrangement with Onaga. According to Jeron Weisshaar, athletic director, this year was the same, the Chargers competed with Onaga for the regular season, but postseason competed on their own – earning the state opportunity. Chargers heading to state will be Zach Frank, Wyatt Wurtz, Luke Wertzberger, Eli Oliver, Parker Holthaus and Ryan Schutter.
While not making it as a team, the Bears will have two players going to state to play individually – Alex Gallegos and Keller Hurla.
The Chargers and qualifying Bears will play in the KSHSAA 2A State Championship on Monday and Tuesday at the Hesston Golf Course. Tee time is 9 a.m.
• Wabaunsee Individual Results – Eli Oliver, 10th, 86; Luke Wertzberger, T-13th, 94; Parker Holthaus, Wyatt Wurtz, T-24th, 101; Zachary Frank, 43rd, 121; Ryan Schutter, 44th, 122.
• St. Marys Individual Results – Alex Gallegos, T-8th, 82; Keller Hurla, T-11th, 88; Brady Hurla, 31st, 107; Kason Gomez, T-36th, 116; Stewart Garland, 47th, 125.
• Team Scores – Sacred Heart, 1st, 288; Berean Academy, 2nd, 369; Wabaunsee, 3rd, 382; Hillsboro, 4th, 386; St. Marys, 5th, 392; Valley Heights, 6th, 395; Remington, 7th, 432; Inman 9th, 441; Sedgwick, 9th, 469.
1A Regional Results
Onaga was scheduled to play at Centralia Monday, however due to inclement weather, it was moved to Tuesday. Therefore results were not available by press time. We will post results on line at pottcotimes.com.
Should any of the Buffalo golfers make it to state, they will play at the KSHSAA 1A State Tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Editor’s Note: As state is a two-day tournament, final results will not be available until after press time. Watch the website at pottcotimes.com for updates. State golf will run in the June 1 print edition.