Raider boys drop dual to Clay Center Staff Report Beth Day Author email Dec 19, 2022 16 hrs ago

The Raiders Thursday hosted the Clay Center grapplers for their last competition of 2022, falling 52-24. Both the boys and girls will be on the home mat Jan. 5, taking on Concordia.Varsity Results• 106 – Harry Costa defeated Miller Coffman, 4-2.• 113 – Hayden Wolfe pinned Greyson Barleen.• 120 – Mark McKee was pinned by Hayden Kalivada.• 126 – Knox Karnowski won by default.• 132 – Trevin Steele was pinned by JT Alton.• 138 – Liam Smith was pinned by Cale Tromp.• 144 – Tayke Weber was pinned by Taylor Dumas.• 150 – Thomas McIntyre pinned Tristan Kramer.• 157 – Brody Oviatt was pinned by Taylon Pfizenmeier.• 165 – Talon Conrad was pinned by Brett Loader.• 175 – Gannon Couture was pinned by Tucker Jackson.• 190 – Jake Meyer defeated Ethan Tiers 3-0.• 215 – Mason King was pinned by Braylon Berry.• 285 – Blake Hamic was pinned by Luke Young.JV Results• 144 – Austin Meyer pinned Aiden Argo.• 157 – Blayden Schuck was pinned by Levi Kramer.• 190 – Jayce Little was pinned by Dillon Kramer.