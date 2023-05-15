School records continued to fall last Friday at Concordia, as the Wamego boys won the North Central League Championship with nearly 40 points to spare. The girls team placed fourth.
The records didn’t all come from the boys’ side, however. Isabella Wilber broke her own school record in the 400m with a time of 1:00.24. She did it the first time at Jeff West on April 18.
The rest of the records did belong to the boys.
The Cutting brothers – Jonathan and Harrison – took down two of them.
Jonathan Cutting set a new school record in the 400m with a time of 48.93. The 18-year-old mark of 49.3 was set in 2005 by Brigham Diederich. Harrison Cutting broke his own record in the 800m that he had set at the Seaman Relays on April 18, scorching the track with a 1:55.71 run.
Wamego’s 4x400m relay team of Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe and Johnny Cutting set a new school record for the third time this year, topping off the meet with a 3:24.8 in the final event.
In addition to breaking records, the Raiders brought home a hoard of varsity gold medals. Included in that was a double gold jumping performance from Drew Pettay who won both the long and triple jumps. Single gold medals went to Jon Cutting, 400m, Harrison Cutting, 800m, Brady Stegman, 3200m, Colin Donahue, javelin, the boys 4x400m relay team, Isabella Wilber, 200m, and the girls 4x800m relay team.
The JV squads also did well. Although no team scores were kept, the boys picked up 10 gold medals, with Josh Flanigan earning two – shot put and discus. The girls picked up seven gold medals and had two “doublers” – Katherine Shea in the 1600m and 3200m and Lexi Hecht in the long and triple jumps.
The Raiders will take their show on the road Friday, as they compete in the regional meet at Shawnee Mission North High School (hosted by Shawnee Mission Northwest). Those who make the top four at regionals will qualify for the State Tournament in Wichita.
Boys Varsity
• 100m – Jon Cutting, 2nd, 11.01; Aidan Hefley, Drew Erickson, T-6th, 11.59.
• 110m H – Mason Herzog, 5th, 17.24; Joey Shea, 8th, 18.28.
• 200m – J. Cutting, 2nd, 23.57; Hefley, 9th, 24.1; Erickson, 12th, 24.56.
• 300m H – Herzog, 2nd, 43.01; Shea, 3rd, 43.96.
• 400m – J Cutting, 1st, 49.93; Drew Pettay, 4th, 53.24.
• 800m – Harrison Cutting, 1st, 1:55.71; Emery Wolfe, 5th, 2:02.04; Alec Hupe, 10th, 2:15.81.
• 1600m – Brady Stegman, 3rd, 4:35.69; Wolfe, 4th, 4:37.69; I Ibendahl, 5th, 4:50.05.
• 3200m – Stegman, 1st, 10:02.59; Rickstrew, 6th, 10;54.23.
• Discus – Andrew Hildebrand, 3rd, 143’9”; Jackson Ziegler, 5th, 193’3”; Ariston Gamino, 10th, 102’6”.
• High Jump – Slade Smith 4th, 6’; Harper Lull, 5th, 5’10”.
• Javelin – Colin Donahue, 1st, 162’10”; Ziegler, 9th, 127’3”.
• Long Jump – Pettay, 1st, 20’10.25”; Lull, 6th, 20’1.25”; Zyrain Frizzell, 8th, 19’7.75”.
• Pole Vault – Boden Fultz, Joey Doza, T-8th, 9’6”.
• Shot Put – Hildebrand, 2nd, 49’3”; Ziegler, 4th, 42’6”; Gamino, 6th, 39’10.5”.
• Triple Jump – Pettay, 1st, 40’11.75”; Frizzell, 2nd, 40’5.25”.
• 4x800m – H Cutting, Peyton Parker, Tony Shea, Hupe, 4th, 8:26.26.
• 4x100m – Erickson, Weeks, Hefley, Curtis, 3rd, 44.94.
• 4x400m – Herzog, J Cutting, Wolfe, H Cutting, 1st, 3:24.8.
Girls Varsity
• 100m – Kendal Thornton, 4th, 13.02; Reece Thornton, 10th, 13.84.
• 100m H – Sammie Miller, 4th, 17.24.
• 200m – Isabella Wilber, 1st, 26.38; K. Thornton, 6th, 27.34; R. Thornton, 11th, 30.53.
• 300m H – Miller, 3rd, 51.1.
• 400m – Wilber, 2nd, 1:00.24.
• 800m – Liz Adams, 3rd, 2:24.87; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 4th, 2:35.82; Grace Morenz, 5th, 2:39.76.
• 1600m – Skylar Schoenbeck, 4th, 5:54.71; Elsie Rickstrew, 5th, 5:58.16.
• 3200m – Rickstrew, 4th, 13:13.2.
• Discus – Sara Springer, 3rd, 98’4”; Nautami Neeidfeldt, 9th, 81’8”.
• Javelin – Schoenbeck, 3rd, 105’3”; Rylie Meinhardt, 5th, 101’6”; Addison Denney, 7th, 98’3”.
• Long Jump – Wilber, 4th, 16’5.5”.
• Pole Vault – Sophia Hellman, 7th, 7’6”; Dallas Frazier-Brown, 11th, 7’.
• Shot Put – Springer, 9th, 29’3.5”; Fulmer, 12th, 27’5.25”.
• Triple Jump – Wilber, 5th, 33’6”.
• 4x800m – Adams, Schoenbeck, Morenz, Pittenger-Reed, 1st, 10:15.36.
• 4x100m – R Thornton, Dinger, K Thornton, Jones, 5th, 52.57.
• 4x400m – Jones, Pittenger-Reed, Schoenbeck, Adams, 4th, 4:17.65.
Boys JV
• 100m – Brock Weeks, 3rd, 11.73; Logan Curtis, 4th, 11.77; Jukka Roth, 5th, 11.88.
• 200m – Curtis, 1st, 24.57; Weeks, 2nd, 24.73; Michael Murphy, 7th, 26.17.
• 300m H – Ethan Ibendahl, 1st, 46.73; Cody Reeves, 4th, 49.19; Layton Burgess, 8th, 1:04.88.
• 400m – Joey Doza, 3rd, 59.06; Justin Booth, 4th, 1:00.84.
• 800m – Isaac Ibendahl, 1st, 2:12.76; Emil Wolfe, 7th, 2:29.23; Owen Neely, 9th, 2:38.93.
• 1600m – James Bearman, 3rd, 5:15.19; Tasen Nickel, 4th, 5:34.51; David Benson, 11th, 6:55.86.
• 3200m – Boden Fultz, 1st, 11:34.8; Bearman, 3rd, 11:45.25; Luke Ault, 9th, 12:06.41.
• Discus – Joshua Flanigan Jr., 1st, 122’7”; Carter McCune, 9th, 85’; Roman Eveland, 11th, 66’6.5”.
• Javelin – Tony Shea, 1st, 123’1”; Mason Flerlage, 2nd, 115’2”; McCune, 7th, 89’8”.
• Long Jump – Smith, 2nd, 18’1”.
• Pole Vault – Dagan Fultz, 2nd, 8’6”; Nickel, 3rd, 8’; Reeves, 5th, 6’6”.
• Shot Put – Flanigan, 1st, 36’11”; Eveland, 3rd, 35’7”; Eugenio Carlone Dami, 4th, 33’4.5”.
• Triple Jump – Lull, 1st, 36’11.5”; Flerlage, 2rd, 34’8.75”; Smith, 5th, 32’8”.
• 4x800m – Rickstrew, B Fultz, Ault, Wolfe, 3rd, 9:40.35.
• 4x100m – Frizzell, Lull, Murphy, Roth, 1st, 46.15.
• 4x400m – E Ibendahl, Josh Pugh, Justin Booth, Shea, 2nd, 3:51.4.
Girls JV
• 100m – Paige Freidline, 3rd, 14.25; Jayda Smith, 4th, 14.27.
• 100m H – Haley Mullinax, 1st, 19.3.
• 200m – Smith, 3rd, 30.45; Miranda Dinger, 4th, 30.48.
• 300m H – Mullinax, 2nd, 57.94.
• 800m – Taylor Umscheid, 1st, 2:42.5; Molly Zachgo, 7th, 3:02.8; Kylee Rice, 9th, 3:05.67.
• 1600m – Katherine Shea, 1st, 6:40.54; Molly Zachgo, 2nd, 7:03.48.
• 3200m – Shea, 1st, 14:36.2.
• Discus – Ava Peterson, 3rd, 80’11”; Nora Bosse, 6th, 74’9”; Jaci Brown, 12th, 63’4”.
• Javelin – Alexa Fulmer, 1st, 83’8”; Brown, 5th, 71’8”; Bosse, 6th, 70’4”.
• Long Jump – Alexis Hecht, 1st, 15’1.5”; Smith, 2nd, 14’4.75”.
• Shot Put – Kyra Grant, 4th, 26’4”; Nautami Neidfeldt, 6th, 25’3.5”; Peterson, 9th, 24’3.5”.
• Triple Jump – Hecht, 1st, 32’6”; Dinger, 2nd, 31’7”.
Team Scores
• Boys – Wamego, 1st, 167; Marysville, 2nd, 129; Abilene, 3rd, 88; Chapman, 4th, 85; Concordia, 5th, 46; Clay Center, 6th, 42.
• Girls – Chapman, 1st, 127; Abilene, 2nd, 104; Marysville, 3rd, 102; Wamego, 4th, 91; Clay Center, 5th, 68; Concordia, 6th.