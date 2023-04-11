The Raider baseball team took a hard hit last Tuesday, dropping both games of a double-header to the visiting Clay Center Tigers, 14-3, 11-0.
In the first game, Wamego hung on to play all seven innings.
The Tigers went up early, plating three runners in the first inning before being taken down by Wamego pitcher Cody Mayer. The Raiders were able to answer with one run in the bottom of the inning when Chase Cottam scored on a passed ball.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams, but Clay Center had an unanswered run in the third to go up 4-1.
It was a quick three outs for the Tigers in the top of the fourth, and the Raiders added a run to their side of the score board as Tayke Weber singled on a line drive to left field scoring Grant Larson.
Clay Center added two more runs in the fifth, but this time Wamego could not respond. The Tigers tallied four more runs in the top of the sixth, and this time the Raiders answered with a run of their own when Larson singed on a grounder to the shortstop, plating Hayden Oviatt.
The Tigers went on to add four more unanswered runs in the top of the final frame, giving the visitors the 14-3 win.
The nightcap was shorter, running to only five innings. The first and second frames were scoreless for both teams, then Clay Center started its scoring run, while caging up the Raiders. The Tigers plated two runners in the third inning, one in the fourth and eight in the fifth to take the game.
Game 1
CC: 3-0-1-0-2-4-4 – 14
W: 1-0-0-1-0-1-0 – 3
RBI: Grant Larson, 1.
Hits: Thomas McIntyre, Hayden Oviatt, Larson, 2 each; Chase Cottam, 1.
Runs: Cottam, H. Oviatt, Larson, 1 each.
Game 2
CC: 0-0-2-1-8-X-X – 11
W: 0-0-0-0-0-X-X – 0
RBI: 0
Hits: Cottam, Mayer, 1 each.
Runs: 0
