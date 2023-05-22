The Onaga High School baseball team used its home field advantage last week to win the regional championship, earning a state berth.
Wabaunsee and St. Marys also played in this tournament.
The Buffalo (15-3) entered the tournament as the number one seed, opening against Blue Valley (8, 4-14) and easily winning by amassing 15 runs by the end of the third inning, triggering the 15 run rule.
Although neither team scored in the first innings, the Onaga bats blistered the second, as the Buffalo scored 14 runs. The Rams couldn’t answered, and Onaga tapped in the necessary 15th run in the bottom of the third.
That win advanced them to the semi-finals where they took on Jackson Heights (5, 6-12), winning in another abbreviated game, this time five innings, 11-1.
Jackson Heights scored first in the opening inning, but that would prove to be its only run of the game. Onaga came out swinging in the bottom of the inning to plate seven runners. Four runs came on a Jeramia Dorsey homer to left field which also put Jackson Kolterman, Colby Simkins and LJ Koelzer across home plate. Another homer, this time from Colby Fordham, added two more runs, as Rayce Fisher was in position to come home. The final run came from a walk, which allowed Hunter Lamond to score.
The next three innings were scoreless for both teams, as was the top of the fifth for Jackson Heights. The Buffalo, however, were able to add four more runs when Zac Fischer scored on a Simkins pop fly to first base, Simkins then scored on a Koelzer sacrifice fly after a pair of steals; Dorsey crossed home plate on an error and Fischer finished off things on a Lamond single. The resulting 11-1 score triggered the 10 run rule and ended the game, advancing Onaga to the finals.
Onaga took on the second seeded Valley Falls (14-6) for the championship. This was a much harder fought match-up, but the Buffalo prevailed 8-5.
Both teams had a first inning run, with Onaga’s scored when Kolterman crossed home on a Koelzer grounder to second base.
For the next three innings, the pitchers dueled from the mound and neither the Dragons nor the Buffalo could plate a runner.
In the top of the fifth, Valley Falls pulled ahead 4-1, but Onaga gained two runs back, the first when Kolterman scored on a Koelzer grounder and the second coming when Simkins made it home off a Dorsey fly to center field.
That still left the home squad with a one run deficit entering the sixth inning. Zac Fisher had pitching duties and quickly led the Buffalo defense to three outs. Sitting with two outs, Onaga still managed to amass five runs in the bottom of the inning. Kolterman homered, which also scored Fordham, putting Onaga in the lead, 5-4. Z Fisher scored on a Dragon third baseman error. Then Simkins crossed the plate after a Koelzer double. Koelzer scored the final run off a Dorsey pop fly.
The Dragons added one one to their total in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough and Onaga earned the championship … and state trip.
Onaga will enter state play as the fourth seeded team, holding an 18-3 record. The opening game will be at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at the Great Bend Sports Complex against Medicine Lodge (5, 19-4).
Wabaunsee
Wabaunsee, at 5-13, was the tournament’s sixth seed. The Chargers were eliminated in the first round by Troy (3, 14-6) in a hard-fought 7-6, extra inning game.
The Chargers took an early first inning lead off a Alex Beggs line drive to right field, which scored David Webb. Neither team scored in the next pair of frames, but the Trojans pulled ahead 2-1 with two runs in bottom of the fourth.
Wabaunsee immediately snapped back to regain the lead when Isaac Meyer hit a fly ball and scored Webb and Cole Frank. The Chargers increased that lead by a run when Bryton Reves crossed the plate on a Jude Meseke single. Wabaunsee gained another run on a Miguel Hernandez single to first, which allowed Wyatt Ghert to score, giving the Chargers a 6-2 lead.
Those six runs would prove to be all that Wabaunsee could muster in the game however. The Trojans went on to add one more in the bottom of the sixth and tie up the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Wabaunsee couldn’t score in the top of the bonus frame, but Troy added the run that sealed them the game.
St. Marys
The St. Marys Bears were the seventh seed, entering the tournament with a 5-15 record. They were eliminated from the tournament in the first game against Valley Falls, 8-5.
St. Marys fell behind early, earning only one run in the first two innings off an Lane Smith steal in the top of the second, while the Dragons posted six.
Neither team had a third inning run, but both had one in the fourth with the Bears’ coming when Smith crossed the plate after a Killian McCann grounder to the shortstop.
The fifth inning was scoreless, but Valley Falls added to its lead by a run in the sixth to go up 8-2.
St. Marys made its strongest case in the top of the seventh, plating three runners – McCann, Mike Gallegos, and Abe Huaracha. But it wasn’t enough to catch up, and they were eliminated on the 8-5 score.
Box Scores
Onaga
Blue Valley
BV: 0-0-0-X-X-X-X – 0
O: 0-14-1-X-X-X-X – 15
RBI: Colby Simkins, Rayce Fischer, 4; Jackson Kolterman, 2; Hunter Lamond, 1.
Hits: R Fischer, 3; Simkins, 2; Kolterman, LJ Koelzer, Jeramia Dorsey, Colby Fordham, 1 each.
Runs: R Fisher, 3; Kolterman, Zac Fisher, Dorsey, Fordham, Lamond, 2 each; Simkins, Koelzer, 1 each.
Onaga
Jackson Heights
JH: 1-0-0-0-0-X-X – 1
O: 7-0-0-0-4-X-X – 11
RBI: Dorsey, 4; Simkins, Fordham, 2 each; Koelzer, Lamond, 1 each.
Hits: Simkins, 2; Dorsey, Fordham, Lamond, 1 each.
Runs: Simkins, Dorsey, R Fisher, 2 each; Kolterman, Z Fisher, Koelzer, Fordham, Lamond, 1 each.
Onaga
Valley Falls
VF: 1-0-0-0-3-0-1 – 5
O: 1-0-0-0-2-5-X – 8
RBI: Koelzer, 3; Kolterman, 2; Dorsey, 1.
Hits: Kolterman, 3; Z Fisher, Simkins, Koelzer, Dorsey, R Fisher, Fordham, 1 each.
Runs: Kolterman, 3; Simkins, 2; Z Fisher, Koelzer, Fordham, 1 each.
Wabaunsee
Troy
W: 1-0-0-0-5-0-0-0 – 6
T: 0-0-0-2-0-1-3-1 – 7
RBI : Alex Beggs, Jude Meseke, Miguel Hernandez, Cole Frank, 1 each.
Hits: David Webb, 2; Bryton Reves, Beggs, Meseke, Hernandez, Frank, 1 each.
Runs: Webb, 2; Reves, Hernandez, Wyatt Gehrt, Frank, 1 each.
St. Marys
Valley Falls
SM: 0-1-0-1-0-0-3 – 5
VF: 2-4-0-1-0-1-X – 8
RBI: Atticus Martin, 2; Mike Gallagos, Killian McCann, 1 each.
Hits: Gallegos, Abe Huaracha, L Smith, McCann, 2 each; Martin, 1.
Runs: Smith, 2; Gallegos, Huaracha, McCann, 1 each.