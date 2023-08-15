Wamego High School volleyball has passed into the hands of Tom Colwell, the new head coach hired last spring.
He comes to Wamego via Rossville and replaces long-time WHS coach Cathy Foote whose contract was not renewed.
Colwell started his career in Blue Valley Randolph.
“I thought I was interviewing for a football job, but found that position had been filled,” he said. “So I got talked in to being an assistant volleyball, JV volleyball coach. I didn’t know much about it.”
But he learned.
“Melissa Holley was the head coach, she moved to Hanover and has done a great job there, I learned a lot about the game from her,” he said. After Holley left for Hanover, Colwell took over the head coach’s spot.
“I was the head coach for two years, had a great group of kids,” he said. “But I took the Rossville job just to be closer to home. I started having kids and it was just the right move for my family.”
Colwell coached at Rossville for four years. “I had a great four years. It’s a great school, great community, great atmosphere, he said.
With his son starting kindergarten, Colwell felt the job at Wamego came along at the right time. “It was just the right move and the timing worked out.”
As Colwell grew into his volleyball coaching positions, he said he changed his coaching philosophy.
“It has changed quite a bit,” he said. “I used to be very stern. I still am, but I used to be we’re doing it this way. There is no way around it. I really didn’t want to be questioned by the kids. But I think over the past eight years, I’ve noticed you need to tailor the program around what you have with the kids. And it’s not necessarily what I have. I always preach to the kids, it’s not my team, it’s their team. I’m just a coach and I feel the kids respond really well to that.”
Colwell also believes in positive reinforcement.
“I think the kids know when they screw up,” he said. “They don’t need to be told every time they make a mistake. They know it and honestly, they feel bad about it. There is not need to sit there and tell them what they are doing wrong. I want to tell them what they are doing right and how much they can bring that to the table.”
He said that makes volleyball more enjoyable for himself and his team.
Colwell added that road blocks will pop up, “But you just gotta find a way around them or through them. Excuses aren’t something I really except. You’ve got to find a way, and that was kind of our theme this summer. We need to find a way.”
Wamego, and some of the Lady Raider opponents, aren’t new to Colwell. The Rossville Lady Dawgs have been facing them in competition for years.
But opponents like Bishop Miege will prove different … or will they? As it turns out, Bishop Miege, for one, is no mystery.
“It’s funny,” he noted, “I actually have a lot of family ties to Miege,” he said. “My dad and my two uncles won the Clifford Award there, which is basically the all-around athlete award. Some of the coaches are friends, and the new basketball coach is my old English teacher.
“I know that’s a hot topic in Wamego, especially over the past few years,” he continued. “But I feel like you just need to approach not necessarily every game like it’s your last, but that every match is important. We can’t be looking at the names on the front of jerseys to determine how hard we’re going to play.”
Colwell was a social studies teacher at Rossville, but will take over the ACE room at Wamego High School.
“I think we’re trying to rebrand that a little bit,” he said. “I think people thought it was more of a study skills type thing, but we’re going to implement a kind of career readiness. So I’m looking forward to that. It’s going to be a good change of pace.”
His players have had the opportunity to interact with Colwell over the summer, and he welcomes the start of school this week. But what about the rest of Wamego? What should they know about the new Lady Raider volleyball coach?
“I love my family,” he said. “It’s God, family, Lady Raiders. In that order.”
Editor’s note: The WHS tennis team is also under new leadership and that coach will be featured in next week’s edition.