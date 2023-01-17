The Mustangs split last week’s games on the hardwood, routing Rossville 66-46 on their home court, before taking a decisive loss at Wabaunsee, 49-57.
Rossville came to the Rock for a Tuesday night, Mideast League match-up. The two teams were separated by just a point – in Rock Creek’s favor – at the end of the first period. However, a relentless press smothered the Bulldawgs in the second, and the Mustangs found themselves up 27-18 heading into the locker room at half-time. The two teams shot it out in the third, with each scoring over 20 points in the period, but a big fourth quarter by Mustangs extended their lead and resulted in the 20-point win.
Logan Sturdy led the Mustang scoring effort, putting up 14 points. Brady Schneider added 12 – including two triples – and Daegan Vinduska finished with 11. Ethan Burgess added ten, Coley Burgess had eight, Ryker Zoeller had five, and Kade Welfringer had four.
On Friday night, the Mustangs made the trip down 99 to Alma and took on Wabaunsee High. The Chargers were looking to avenge a six-point December loss to Rock Creek at the Rock, and they didn’t disappoint.
By halftime, Wabaunsee had built to an eight-point advantage. After two more quarters, they maintained the margin to pick up the eight-point win.
The week’s performance leaves the Mustangs at 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in league play. They break from their weekly game schedule this week to take part in the Burlington High School Basketball tournament that began with a first-round match-up against Independence (3-5) Tuesday night.