The Mustangs split last week’s games on the hardwood, routing Rossville 66-46 on their home court, before taking a decisive loss at Wabaunsee, 49-57.

Rossville came to the Rock for a Tuesday night, Mideast League match-up. The two teams were separated by just a point – in Rock Creek’s favor – at the end of the first period. However, a relentless press smothered the Bulldawgs in the second, and the Mustangs found themselves up 27-18 heading into the locker room at half-time. The two teams shot it out in the third, with each scoring over 20 points in the period, but a big fourth quarter by Mustangs extended their lead and resulted in the 20-point win.