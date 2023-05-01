RC BB.jpg
Buy Now

Rock Creek's Logan Sturdy (2) trots into home plate in the Mustang game against Riley Co.

 Cale Prater The Times

Rock Creek faced its greatest challenge on the diamond thus far, when the Mustangs traveled to Clay Center on Thursday to take on the Tigers. Upon meeting, both teams sat atop their respective regionals, both with perfect records. It was clear at least one team would leave with a blemish, and as it turned out, both teams did as they split the two-game series at one win apiece.

In the early game, the score remained tied at zero through the first three frames, but Clay Center began to slowly wear down the Mustangs as the game wore on. They would pick up one in the fourth on a sac fly, and another in the fifth on a ground ball fielder’s choice to secure a 2-0 win.