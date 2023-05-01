Rock Creek faced its greatest challenge on the diamond thus far, when the Mustangs traveled to Clay Center on Thursday to take on the Tigers. Upon meeting, both teams sat atop their respective regionals, both with perfect records. It was clear at least one team would leave with a blemish, and as it turned out, both teams did as they split the two-game series at one win apiece.
In the early game, the score remained tied at zero through the first three frames, but Clay Center began to slowly wear down the Mustangs as the game wore on. They would pick up one in the fourth on a sac fly, and another in the fifth on a ground ball fielder’s choice to secure a 2-0 win.
Daegen Vinduska took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs, giving up the two runs on just three hits and picking up three K’s.
Offensive production was slow for the Mustangs, with just three hits in the game. Brandon Krainbill was a perfect 2-2, and Ethan Burgess picked up a double.
In the night cap, Clay Center drew first blood picking up a run in the third, but a six-run explosion by Rock Creek in the fourth opened up a commanding lead for the Mustangs. Clay Center would shrink the gap, but Rock Creek managed to stay on top to pick up the 7-4 win.
Ryker Zoeller got the win for Rock Creek, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out two. Dalton Whitworth was credited with the save, pitching in the two remaining innings.
Krainbill stayed hot, going 3-4 including a two-RBI double and scoring a run. Vinduska was 2-3 with a double, and Burgess, Whitworth, and JT Ross also picked up hits in the game.
Earlier in the week, Rock Creek dominated Riley County in a Tuesday night double-header. They won both games 15-0; both games were ended by run rule after three innings.
Mustang head coach Shane Sieben got to watch his son, Cooper, throw a perfect game in the night cap. Sieben gave up no runs, no hits, no walks, and struck out three in his three innings of work.
“He’s a lot better than I was at his age,” Coach Sieben admitted. “I’m very proud of him.”
Rock Creek now sits at 13-1 on the season and continues to lead the 4A East Regional. They are closely followed by Andale at 12-1, and Iola sits at 11-3
Despite the loss to Rock Creek, Clay Center continues to dominate the 4A West, at 17-1—well ahead of Rose Hill which is second at 13-3.