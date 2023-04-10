Rock Creek and Wamego faced off on the diamond last week in the baseball version of the Backyard Brawl, with the Mustangs sweeping the Raiders 7-1 and 13-12.

Rock Creek jumped to an early lead in game one, picking up three runs in the first inning and holding Wamego scoreless. They picked up two more runs in the third and in the sixth to stretch the lead to the final score of 7-1.