Rock Creek and Wamego faced off on the diamond last week in the baseball version of the Backyard Brawl, with the Mustangs sweeping the Raiders 7-1 and 13-12.
Rock Creek jumped to an early lead in game one, picking up three runs in the first inning and holding Wamego scoreless. They picked up two more runs in the third and in the sixth to stretch the lead to the final score of 7-1.
Ethan Burgess had multiple hits for the Mustangs with two—including a triple, while Drew Becker and Brandon Krainbill also picked up two hits apiece.
Winning pitcher Daegen Vinduska put together an impressive 4.2 innings on the mound for Rock Creek, allowing no runs on two hits, and striking out eight Raiders. Dalton Whitworth put in 2.1 innings of relief, giving up one run on one hit and striking out two.
At the plate for the Raiders, Hayden Oviatt led the team with two hits including a solo home run in the sixth. Thomas McIntyre also had a hit in the game.
Kasen Hall pitched 3.1 innings for the Raiders, giving up two runs on four hits and collecting two K’s. Oviatt pitched the remaining innings, giving up five runs on two hits and striking out six.
In the nightcap, Wamego outperformed the Mustangs through the first three frames, building to a 6-3 lead. Rock Creek would find new life in the fourth inning, when a triple by Hunter Prockish scored two, and a passed ball brought in a third to bring the Mustangs to within one.
The Mustangs added another run in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly by Becker that scored Logan Sturdy to tie the game at seven heading into the sixth … that’s when things got crazy.
Wamego used clever hitting and take advantage of some Mustang fielding errors to put up a five-spot, in what would appear to be a game winning push. However, Rock Creek responded in kind plus one, as the Raider defense faltered to poor pitching and errors in the field. The Mustangs then scored six runs in the inning, followed by a one-two-three save led by closer Whitworth who threw 16 pitches to end the game in Rock Creek’s favor, 13-12.
Aidan McKinney picked up the win on the mound for Rock Creek, giving up five runs on three hits and picking up three K’s in three innings of work. Cooper Sieben also contributed three innings, giving up 11 hits and seven runs with no strike-outs.
Burgess headed up the offensive attack once again, with two hits including a solo, inside the park home run in the first inning. Prockish added a triple, and Payton McCarn, Whitworth, and Kade Welfringer also collected hits.
Wamego used six pitchers in the contest, with Lane Jeanneret putting in the majority of the work. In 4.1 innings pitched, Jeanneret gave up seven runs on six hits and struck out four Mustangs.
Offensively, Wamego collected 17 hits to Rock Creek’s six, despite the final outcome. Grant Larson had four, McIntyre picked up three, and Chase Cottam (triple), Oviatt (double), Jeanneret, and Pruitt Nowlin each had two. Tayke Weber and Treyton Boeckman also had hits in the contest.
The wins moved the Mustangs to a perfect 6-0, while Wamego fell to 2-4. Rock Creek played Chapman on April 11, and will open league play next week at St. Marys. Wamego traveled to Concordia Tuesday and will host Marysville next week.