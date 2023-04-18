Rock Creek took traveled to Chapman last week for a Tuesday night double header. It was not a lucky day for the Irish, as Rock Creek pounded them in both games, 11-1 and 25-3.
Game one remained competitive through the first three innings, with Rock Creek taking a 1-0 lead into the fourth. But an 11-point explosion by the Mustangs, and a scoreless bottom by Chapman invoked the run rule to end the ballgame.
Daegen Vinduska picked up the win on the mound for Rock Creek, pitching in all four innings and giving up just one run on three hits. He sent five Irish down on strikes. Dalton Whitworth pitched 2/3 of an inning of relief, giving up a hit but striking out two.
At the plate for the Mustangs, Logan Sturdy came up big with a triple, a run scored, and two RBI’s. Kade Welfringer also had a two RBI triple, and Whitworth had a two RBI double. Vinduska was 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
In the second game, Rock Creek jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on four more in the second to go up 13-0. Each team picked up two in the third, and none in the fourth. Then, Rock Creek put up a ten-spot in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule and take the 25-3 win.
Ryker Zoeller earned the “W,” pitching three innings, giving up two runs on four hits and picking up six K’s. Brandon Krainbill pitched the remaining two innings, giving up one run on two hits.
Casey McCarn was 2-3 at the plate for the Mustangs, including a triple, a double, four RBI’s and scoring a run. Vinduska had a double and four runs, Ethan Burgess had a double, and Krainbill was 2-2 with two runs and three RBIs. Drew Becker and Whitworth were also productive offensively in the game.
The Mustangs move to a perfect 8-0 on the season, and they began league play at St. Marys on April 17.