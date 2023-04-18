RC BB.jpg

Ethan Burgess takes a swing for the Mustangs in last Tuesday’s sweep of Chapman.

 Courtesy photo Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek took traveled to Chapman last week for a Tuesday night double header. It was not a lucky day for the Irish, as Rock Creek pounded them in both games, 11-1 and 25-3.

Game one remained competitive through the first three innings, with Rock Creek taking a 1-0 lead into the fourth. But an 11-point explosion by the Mustangs, and a scoreless bottom by Chapman invoked the run rule to end the ballgame.