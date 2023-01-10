The Rock Creek basketball team is riding a three-game win streak, including back-to-back wins coming off winter break. The wins move the Mustangs to 5-2 on the season, and 3-1 in league play.
Some of Rock Creek’s success can be attributed to a relentless press that head coach Justin Smith has been implementing more in recent games.
“We have started to press more in the last few weeks because we are athletic, long, and we have a bunch of kids that can play,” Smith said. “Since running it, we are averaging turning over the other team about 22 times a game and getting 17 points per game off those turnovers. It has been effective, but we have to continue to work on it and get better.”
Rock Creek headed to Riley County on Tuesday to square off against the league rival Falcons. The game was all Mustangs, as they squashed Riley 63-37.
“We played pretty decent for the most part,” Smith said of the win. “I was happy with the way that we attacked their zone. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but our defense was good, and our press gave them issues.”
Friday night, Rock Creek hosted another league foe in Silver Lake. Again, the press gave Lake fits early, as the Mustangs built to a 14-5 first quarter lead. However, a shaky second quarter resulted in a narrow two-point lead as the teams headed into the locker room. Rock Creek managed to pitch a shutout in the third quarter, and a productive fourth quarter resulted in a decisive 52-33 Mustang win.
“We really struggled scoring the ball and I thought in the second quarter we let some things that were out of our control affect us,” Smith said after the game. “We played well in the fourth quarter; we turned them over some, and we hit some shots.”
Coley Burgess led the scoring attack for Rock Creek with 16. Daegan Vinduska finished with ten, and Brady Schneider had nine.
The Mustangs continued league play this week with a Tuesday night matchup at home versus Rossville, followed by a road game at Wabaunsee Friday night.